What we know so far





Future Windows 10 21H1 feature updates are minor releases with little improvement, so Microsoft may include all the new features introduced in the Insider build of Windows 102 1H2.

Microsoft plans to release Windows 10 21H2 in the fall of 2021, after Windows 10 21H1 was released in the spring, followed by Windows 10 X.

Codename “Sun Valley”. Windows 10 21H2 is a full-featured update that includes a number of new features and improvements outlined below, including the Start Menu, Taskbar, and Action Center.

New DNS over HTTPS (DoH) feature

Due to the minor release of Windows 10, version 21H1, native support for DNS over HTTPS (DoH) may be introduced in the Windows 10 Sun Valley update.

DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is a new feature that enables DNS resolution over encrypted HTTPS connections and is intended to protect your browsing privacy from the outside.

“If you’re not waiting for it and are wondering what DoH is, be aware that this feature changes the way your device connects to the Internet and is in the early stages of testing.” It’s done, “Microsoft said in a blog post published last year.

You can set DoH directly in the settings app. To configure DoH for Ethernet connectivity, follow these steps:

[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[ステータス]Open.[プロパティ]Click.[IP割り当ての編集]Or[DNSサーバー割り当ての編集]Choose. Enable DoH in the new DNS over HTTPS (DoH) feature pop-up.

To configure DoH for Wi-Fi connection, follow these steps:

[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[Wi-Fi]Open. Click the adapter properties link.[IP割り当ての編集]Or[DNSサーバー割り当ての編集]Choose. Enable DoH in the popup.

For more information, see DoH’s behavior on Windows 10.

Latest disk management in settings

In version 21H2, Microsoft has a legacy app or tool[設定]We are slowly migrating to the latest version at. For example, this release introduces a new disk management tool in the Settings app. This tool is intended to simplify the disk management process and manage disks and volumes without the use of traditional tools.

New latest disk management settings

The Disk and Volume Management utility supports better integration of storage space and storage settings. The disk management tools have been rewritten to initially allow you to view disk information, create and format volumes, and assign drive letters.

To access this new tool[設定]>[システム]>[ストレージ]Go to[ディスクとボリュームの管理]You need to click.

For more information, see the article on new disk management tools.

Improved GPU performance

Microsoft also plans to give users more control over multiple GPUs when running apps on Windows 10.

On devices with two GPUs, Windows 10 uses one integrated as a power-saving GPU and a discrete graphics card as a high-performance GPU. This setting is automatically configured based on the device.

Select a specific GPU to use in your application

[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[グラフィック設定]of[グラフィック設定]You can also go to and specify whether your app uses a high-performance GPU or a power-saving GPU.

For more information, see the article about GPU control in Windows 10.

Improved sound device settings

At Microsoft[設定]>[システム]>[サウンド]You can set the default device for the speaker from. In addition, a link to the sound screen for each app of the conventional volume mixer has been added.

These improvements reduce the reliance on legacy components again.

New UI and animation

In addition to fluent design, WinUI also plays an important role in the Windows 1021 H2 update. Managed by Github, WinUI is a new user interface layer with the latest controls and styles, using Fluent Design.

New Windows animation

Microsoft plans to use WinUI and Fluent Design to enable new animations such as opening windows, rounding corners, and making backgrounds transparent.

With the Sun Valley Update, Microsoft improves and replaces legacy areas. For example, Microsoft plans to update the Start and Context menus with rounded corners.

Rounded corners of Windows 10 Sun Valley update

Microsoft has also updated its existing File Explorer,[プロパティ]Make additional improvements such as dark mode support for tabs.

New battery monitor

Microsoft is also testing a redesigned “battery” settings page like Android and uses graphs to monitor daily or weekly battery usage.

New and improved battery settings page

As shown in the screenshot above, the battery settings show the battery level of the device for the entire week and you can see when the device was last charged.

Task manager changes

The Windows 10 Task Manager has been updated with a new column called Architecture. This column lists whether the running program is a 32-bit or 64-bit process.

caption

This column shows the architecture of each running process.

Windows will notify you about updates to new changes

To ensure that Windows 10 users don’t miss all of these new features, future updates to the Microsoft Tips app will include a guide to the latest operating system changes.

Microsoft will use this new feature to highlight the latest changes in Windows 10 after feature updates.

“We know that it’s not always clear what has changed with a major update, or how we can learn and try out new features and improvements. We want to change that.” Said.

For more information, see our new updated experience for Windows 10.

