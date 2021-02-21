Samsung imagines what the first AR glasses will look like in these leaked concept videos





Samsung has been tinkering with AR glasses for years and recently tried a set of very basic image projection goggles at the CES 2020 stage, but the company really wants to build an ambitious augmented reality wearable computing device. Have never seen a suggestion. Probably today.

Walking Cat, a fairly reliable source of gadget leaks, has released a video of two new concepts that showcase some of the fun things Samsung Glasses Lite pairs can do. For example, you can project a huge virtual screen where you can play the game and kick it back. In your private movie theater, you can provide a huge virtual computer monitor, activate automatic anti-glare sunglasses mode, or act as an instant first-person view screen for your DJI drone with telemetry.

The second video shows a very similar concept of Samsung AR Glasses, but this time it shows the user how 3D digital objects appear in the real world. This is a visual that you’ll soon be familiar with if you’ve seen Microsoft HoloLens marketing.

However, if you haven’t tried Microsoft HoloLens or Magic Leap, you need to know that reality is far from the visualizations shown here. Today’s waveguide, laser, projector, and micromirror combinations usually provide a fairly small field of view with see-through AR glasses like these. If you are standing right next to a virtual computer monitor, you can only see part of it at a time and the rest out of sight.

For me, the most interesting part of these videos is how Samsung imagines using a smartwatch to navigate the interface. In the short term, it may be more realistic than tapping something that doesn’t really exist or making an aerial gesture with your hand. Controlling smartwatches is a paradigm being considered by other companies working on AR headsets. Of course, Apple is developing both smartwatches and AR headsets, and it is reported that the Facebook hardware division, which manufactures AR glasses, is currently working on smartwatches.

Speaking of Samsung and smartwatches, two known leakers say they could return to Android for the next smartwatch instead of the proprietary Tizen platform Samsung has used for watches for many years. I will.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos