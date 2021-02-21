Amazon’s new approach to “human capital” is a key point from the annual regulatory report.





A technician at Amazon Seattle headquarters before the pandemic. (Amazon Photo / Jordan Stead)

Customers are still No. 1 on Amazon, but tech giants now want to officially know that employees are also essential to their customer-centric mission.

This is one of the insights I gained from reading Amazon’s new Form 10-K. This is the Securities and Exchange Commission’s annual report, which provides public companies with up-to-date information on their performance and operations.

Submitted on February 3, Amazons 10-K contains the most significant changes in the way companies refer to employees for over 20 years. In fact, the employee section is no longer titled “Employee”. Instead, its human capital.

There’s a whole new paragraph on diversity, safety, and employee development.

And the company no longer says this, at least for regulatory disclosure purposes: we believe we have good relationships with our employees. The variation of that sentence was the equipment of Amazons 10-K from the 1997 IPO to last year’s submission. In the latest version, it no longer appears in any format.

Timing is noteworthy in several respects.

10-K Changes: Against this background, we compare changes in the employee’s 10-K section to the previous year’s 10-K (which hasn’t changed much since the late 1990s). New additions are shown in bold. The deleted language is strikethrough. The regular text is the same as the previous year.

Human capital of employees

Our employees are important to our mission to be Earths’ most customer-centric company. December 31, 2019 As of 2020, we employ approximately 798,000 1,298,000 full-time and part-time employees. However, employment levels fluctuate due to seasonal factors that affect the business. We also utilize independent contractors and temporary staff to supplement personnel. We have collective bargaining agreements, legal employee representation obligations, and collective bargaining agreements in certain countries outside the United States and in certain studio businesses in the United States. We believe that our relationships with our employees are good. The competition for qualified talent has historically been fierce, especially for software engineers, computer scientists and other technical staff.

We focus on investment and innovation, inclusion and diversity, safety, and our commitment to recruiting and developing the best talent. We implement these goals and invent human resource development mechanisms such as industry-leading salaries and benefits, skill training programs such as Amazon Career Choice and Amazon Technical Academy, mentorship and support resources, and programs that facilitate engagement. Because of this, we rely on a number of evolving initiatives. , Communication, feedback.

Language Note: Human capital, which may sound like a dystopian as a direct alternative to employees, is an accepted term in finance and reflects a more comprehensive view of employee value. I am aiming.

The concept of human capital recognizes that not all workforces are equal, the official Investopedia entry on this term explains. However, employers can improve the quality of their capital by investing in their employees. Employee education, experience and abilities are all of economic value to the employer and to the economy as a whole.

Amazon has also renamed its Human Resources department, headed by Senior Vice President Beth Galletti, to “People Experience and Technology.” (I learned this when I reported that Elizabeth Nieto, a leader in diversity and inclusion, has recently resigned because of her new role on Spotify.)

Languages ​​removed from the Employees section of Amazon 10-K include past references to unions in Amazon International and Studio Operations. (This section no longer mentions unions, given the ongoing union voting in warehouses in Alabama.) Elsewhere in filing, the company is still with international trade unions and of risk. It mentions the possibility of confusion due to labor disputes. Factors for that business.

Worker Safety: 10-K will bring more than 400,000 workers since February 2020, primarily to increase the capacity of fulfillment centers in response to the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. It states that it has been added. Its growth has led to increased attention to distribution centers and worker safety in distribution centers.

The New York Times Magazine has addressed this issue in this week’s article, Amazons GreatLabor Awakening. Writer Erica Hayasaki talks about and observes Amazon workers, [W]Amazon often admits that workers have the right to form unions, but Amazon sought to persuade them to introduce unnecessary intermediaries in doing so. However, Covid-19 proved to be a breakpoint. Some workers no longer wanted to make concessions to companies that felt they were endangering their safety and potentially their lives.

According to Amazons 10-K, the company spent more than $ 11.5 billion on COVID-19 related costs in 2020. This includes a wide range of safety measures.

According to the filing, we continue to prioritize employee and customer safety, comply with evolving federal, state and local standards, and determine that the standards or processes are in the best interests of our employees, customers and communities. To implement. ..

Previous: California surpasses Washington as Amazon’s largest work state with 153,000 employees

