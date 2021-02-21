Zelda’s lost board game that predicted four swords





Hyrule Fantasy was a board game based on the NES The Legend of Zelda, dating back to 1986. Anyone with a fan translation can take Zelda to the table.

The Legend of Zelda, a Nintendo classic that launched a series that spanned decades, has also expanded into other media. A fun and mysterious board game was launched in Japan long before the latest Zelda-themed Monopoly hit the shelves. The Legend of Zelda: High Rule Fantasy was an attempt to recreate an iconic game in desktop format in 1986. It’s very difficult to get a physical copy today, but hard-working fans around the world can enjoy Physics Today thanks to their translations.

The Legend of Zelda series usually revolves around Link, the hero of Hyrule. He fights across multiple dungeons and gets tools and magical items to defeat Ganon’s power. Along the way, he helps and helps Princess Zelda and other friendly NPCs. In Hyrule Fantasy, four players each act as separate links, well ahead of Zelda’s underrated multiplayer game.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Skyward Sword controls are changing to work with Nintendo Switch

Hyrule Fantasy is very detailed and can be played like the dungeon crawl board game that has become popular in recent years. Players travel the same world as the NES Classic, each with their own monochrome link miniature of the adorable original Zelda game design, and encounter monsters and traps that must be overcome. Each monster has a combat value, and Link must try to beat that number by rolling two special dice with faces corresponding to different weapons such as bombs and arrows. In dungeons, in boss battles, players try to roll a particular face with as many dice as their hearts. When a player defeats a boss, they earn a piece of Triforce that can be used to explore the details of the map, eventually leading to a battle with Ganon in Death Mountain.

How The Legend of Zelda Fantasy Board Game Was Discovered

The fact that any of these are known outside of Japan is due to the efforts of several enthusiastic Zelda fans. According to the Bell of Lost Souls, Evan Derrick, Sebastian Bludd, GlitterBerri and Alberto Vitali all worked on different stages of scanning, translating and designing the English version of the game. The project ended in March 2014, and the English and Play versions of The Hyrule Fantasy are now available for download from Vitali via MediaFire.

The game is pretty good for that age, except that it’s overly dependent on rolling the dice. Some BoardGameGeek players may also make their own changes to the game to fix the issue and add new art based on the rest of the bestZelda games. But base games are certainly playable and fun, and high-rule fantasy is a historical lesson, at least in both board games and the expanded world of The Legend of Zelda.

Next: When Skyward Sword HD is released on Nintendo Switch

Source: Bell of Lost Souls

Is there also The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Drift?

About the author Joseph Fonceca (48 articles published)

Joe Fonseca is a PhD candidate in history and a freelance game journalist. Joe writes about history and games on a regular basis and maintains a blog and podcast titled “Let’s talk about wargames” with fellow writers.

Other works by Joseph Fonseca

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos