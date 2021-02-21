Morocco Needs Innovation-Driven Economic Recovery





Professor Rabat-Rachid Yazami is a world-renowned Moroccan scientist, best known for inventing the graphite anode, an integral part of rechargeable lithium batteries.

Following Dr. Yazamis’ presentation at the Moroccan Economic Recovery Seminar hosted by the Moroccan Business Federation (CGEM) on Tuesday, Morocco World News interviewed him to delve deeper into this topic.

At the seminar, Yazami discussed Morocco’s economic recovery in the context of technological innovation. Morocco is in a unique position to take a leading position in green technology and battery manufacturing, partly due to Mohammed VI’s vision of prioritizing renewable energy.

At present, Morocco needs to take full advantage of this. The future lies in fast-charging batteries. The future lies in cobalt mining and innovation. He emphasized that the future lies in domestic production and development.

Reach out to Morocco

Rachid Yazami never hid his hopes for innovation-driven Morocco. In 2020 he introduced a new type of battery for electric vehicles. It was fully charged in just 20 minutes (three times faster than the famous Tesla car) and presented the technology to Moroccan authorities. To his disappointment, the reaction was slow to develop.

We want to help you dream and innovate in Morocco, but to do that you need to align all the planets at the same time, the professor laughed.

Dr. Yazami has over 160 patents registered with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and is ready for implementation in Morocco. In principle, all these patents are available in Morocco, but not all.

Instead, he explained that you could probably choose ten. These push a little more, pushing technology, prototyping, validation, and commercialization.

On July 29, 2016, Tesla opened Tesla Gigafactory (also known as Gigafactory 1), a factory that can theoretically supply 500,000 Tesla vehicles annually. Still, a few years ago, Yazami was already networking and attended a technical conference in Morocco on batteries, clean energy and green innovation.

According to Yazami, he has begun sharing the message with his colleagues that he will open a Gigafactory in Morocco.

In 2014, in honor of Yazamis, Mohammed VI graced his professor with the Royal Medal of Intellectual Ability (Whisam Malaki).

I told him that if Morocco needs something about the battery, I can use it. He recalled being happy to be involved in a national project that brought together industry, universities and the environment to create an ecosystem for battery innovation.

The professor hopes to see the Gigafactory take off in North African countries in the coming years.

Fast charging is the future

But the future is beyond the Gigafactory. In fact, the professor argues that the future is charging rapidly.

Mr Yazami explained that the market will grow at 34% annually over the next six years. For comparison, most markets are expected to grow at least 5% to 10% annually, according to Janet Maumartley, a psychology-based marketing and consumer behavior expert.

In order for consumers to adopt this technology, it is essential to develop a means to charge the battery of an electric vehicle in the 15 minutes it takes to drink coffee. Thankfully, Yazamis’ patent covers that. Electric vehicles are already becoming more and more common, as Global EV Outlook shows, but new developments could help Morocco lead the era of electric vehicles.

So now is the best time to invest in this technology. The professor explains that the market requires fast charging stations and EVs require hundreds of thousands of charging stations.

As the saying goes, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, but now is the second best time.

Yazami emphasizes that if Morocco soon adopts fast-charging technology, it may be ahead of many countries in the region, including the United States.

But it’s not just about adopting new technologies in Morocco. Yazami believes that it can not only create technology, but also provide a fruitful opportunity to export it to the world. With the right foresight, Morocco could be the only country that can offer a full charge in 20 minutes.

In 2020, Morocco’s Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, announced the first 100% Moroccan smart charging station for electric vehicles. When asked if Morocco could build a 100% domestic fast charging station, the professor replied that he thought it shouldn’t be a problem.

From a technical point of view, building a charging station is not a big deal, he explained. Instead, what we have is a way to fill the battery. The charger is simple, about how to fill the battery.

Cobalt mining

At the CGEM seminar, Yazami enthusiastically talked about cobalt mining and said it was essential.

Asked for more details, he told Morocco World News: Without cobalt, there would be no cell phone battery. It has been used since the 90’s, so there isn’t much innovation. Now we know that all technologies need cobalt. Importantly, cobalt is the most expensive transition metal we use compared to nickel and manganese.

Yazami emphasized the need to understand how to minimize the amount of cobalt used in batteries without compromising technology.

The professor also pointed out that Morocco has been mining metal for about 50 years. According to him, Morocco produces some of the purest cobalt on the planet. However, most of the cobalt produced in Morocco is sold in raw form. The metal is sent to China, which is used for batteries, or Germany, which BMW uses for cars.

Many countries want Moroccan cobalt, Yazami continued.

The professor believes that instead of exporting metals, Morocco should focus on domestic production.Now we are exporting [the cobalt] In China, it is converted to lithium cobalt oxide and then returned to Morocco in the form of batteries.

Would you like to cut out the middleman? Want to make lithium cobalt oxide in Morocco?

When Yazami spoke to Manem, a Moroccan company that mines cobalt among other metals, he explained that they already have customers and they don’t want to innovate.

However, if an outside company comes in and invests $ 10 to $ 20 million (MAD, 178 million), the joint venture could produce a combination of lithium cobalt oxide, Yazami said. He explained.

The professor emphasized that it is not only an opportunity for Morocco, but also an opportunity for foreign Moroccans to return and invest in a joint venture with Managem to manufacture batteries.

For Yazami, the future may be bright if Morocco takes full advantage of its unique position to become a world leader in battery innovation. If the Moroccan government pays close attention and adopts a long-term plan for cobalt mining and transformation, North African countries could turn from trend followers to pioneers of innovation and the upcoming energy transformation.

