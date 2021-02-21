’68 Chevrolet Camaro vs. ’66 Ford Mustang Convertible





The top-down cruising grooves of the 1960s can’t be filled better than any of these classics.

There are many car rivals that are bigger than Ford vs. Chevrolet. Making that “Mustang vs. Camaro” makes it even more competitive. This edition of the auction dilemma, in the form of the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible for sale on eBay and the 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Auction on bringatrailer.com, is two major examples of the feud over the last few decades. I’m picking it up. Let’s jump into the Wayback Machine while looking at examples of these first-generation pony cars.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro ebay.com

It is an understatement to call Mustang popular when it was launched in 1964. Ford had planned to sell 100,000 units in the first year, but sold 22,000 Mustangs on the first day. General Motors was catching up with some work to do and couldn’t start until Camaro’s 1966 debut in 1967. This red Camaro on a red background in 1968 represents the second model year that GM tried to take on the Mustang in a hurry. Featuring a contrasting white soft top, this Camaro looks great on the inside and outside, and sellers report about 53,000 miles on their odometer. The white body stripes, ventilated hood and rally wheels keep the retro feel.

The details provided by the seller regarding the machine are slim. I don’t know if the car’s 4-barrel carburetor setup is a factory-original Quadrajet unit or an aftermarket component. The small block 327ci V8 was factory rated at 275hp using the original Quadrajet carburetor. Otherwise, the output was 210 hp, but that day is still decent. A 3-speed automatic controls the power to the rear wheels.

ebay.com

The transmission doesn’t sound exciting, but its “horseshoe-shaped” shifter handle is very cool. The vintage look is followed by wood-grain dash accents, a waist bucket and a three-spoke steering wheel. The Beatles’ Hey Jude, the number one song from the 1968s, will sound right from Camaro’s Aftermarket Kenwood sound system.

Related: We always drive these classic Japanese cars with the new Mustang

1966 Ford Mustang bringatrailer.com

Classic cars are no more classic than the first-generation Mustang Convertible. The 1966 Ford was just one of the nearly 600,000 Mustangs sold in its model year. This is an impressive number at any given time. The list states that the car’s original silver-blue exterior and light-blue interior were changed to the current blackover burgundy configuration during a restoration made by the previous owner about 15 years ago. .. The tan soft top with matching boot covers, decorative side air scoops, and redline tires continues the classic theme. The seller reports that the 5-digit odometer shows 41,000 miles, but the actual mileage is unknown.

Mustangs power comes from the 289ci Windsor V8, which was originally rated at 225hp. A 3-speed automatic transmits power to the rear wheels. Recent mechanical repairs are said to include new radiators, carburetors and braking work.

bringatrailer.com

The burgundy leather seats and corresponding interior components are complemented by a steering wheel with wooden edging, wood-grained dashboard inserts and a color-adjusting wrap belt.

Classic convertible car experience

Your preference for either of these convertibles will probably depend on whether you are a Chevrolet or a Ford. Anyway, both are good examples of old top-down motors. At the time of this writing, the Chevrolet Camaro is priced at $ 46,995, the Ford Mustang auction has only one day left, and there is a high bid of $ 40,000.

Source: bringatrailer.com, eBay.com. camaros.org, billboard, mustangspecs.com, classic mustang.com

Next: The coolest car brands owned by Stellantis and their importance

The 2006 Dodge Charger with Hellcat runs 7 seconds of quarter miles in a row

About the author Dave Goldberg (83 articles published)

Dave Goldberg has been a lifelong car enthusiast. Dave gets excited about everything from Acura to Zagato while he leans on European wheels for personal driving.

Other works by Dave Goldberg

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos