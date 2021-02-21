Giant Japanese Smash Ultimate Leak Reveals Remaining DLC ​​Fighters





The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leak, which appears to have identified Xenoblade Chronicles 2s Pyra as DLC Fighter 9, may have revealed the remaining characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

There seems to be no day when the smash ultimate leak does not surface. Many of these leaks are only done by boring fans trying to trick people, but they can also add legitimacy and cause leaks.

One from January 8th is gaining popularity online by confirming that Pyra is a DLC 9 and also the rest of the fighters. Of course, Pyra was only released on Nintendo Direct in February, so there could be some truth to this leak.

According to the leaker, Nintendo will hold a three-hour concert in 2022, with the Symphony Orchestra playing the songs that appear in Smash Ultimate.

NintendoPyra was leaked in a forum post in January.

The event will be held in Japan after the completion of the Second Fighters Pass, and they have taken all the precautions necessary to make this event happen, Leaker writes. They will stream the event live on YouTube for everyone in the world to watch, and eventually Nintendo will distribute the soundtrack discs on the My Nintendo service.

They continued to list all the songs Nintendo is considering for the concert, and there are some huge additions that seem to leak possible fighters if this is true.

Most notably, shortly after Sephiroth’s One-Winged Angel Theme, the leaker lists the counterattack from Xenoblade 2 as the next song. This song is used in Pyras’ public trailer, suggesting that it will be included in the DLC content scheduled for March.

The ChanA concert leak sounds crazy. Is that true?

Following that track, N. Sanity Beach will be the next beach on the list. In other words, Crash Bandicoot will be the next DLC fighter.

Crash is a very popular smash ultimate candidate, and the fact that he could appear in Fighters Pass Volume 2 is a big problem.

The last track of the new fighter listed by Leaker is a hero proof from the Monster Hunter series. Monster Hunter is another character that fans are interested in seeing in smash, and some reports claim it’s unlikely, but this leak suggests it’s not. ..

Smash Activision Crash? Finally.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt. The fact that this leak casually mentions N. Sanity Beach without even discussing crush seems a bit strange, especially if someone really has this information.

Fortunately, it may not take long to see if this leak is true. Many of the Smash 4s Miis have returned to Ultimate, so it’s possible that the Monster Hunter Mii fighter from the previous game will be announced during the full presentation of Pyras.

Nintendo Crash or Monster Hunter could be Challenger Pack 10.

If they don’t come back, their chances of being promoted to full fighter are much higher.

We need to figure out what the future holds and whether crash fans can finally fulfill the wishes of Bandicoot in the smash.

