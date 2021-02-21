AI innovation tops patent applications in 2020





According to GlobalData, the innovations enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) are on the rise, and the technology will top the list of patent applications in 2020. The surge in AI patent applications is driven by the need to automate business processes and improve the efficiency of the industry as a whole. Data and analytics company.

The GlobalDatas Disruptor Intelligence Center’s patent database allows global IP landscapes to identify trends, top players, inventions and inventors. Samsung has filed the most AI patents, surpassing technology giants on the top 10 list, followed by Alphabet, Intel, IBM and Microsoft. Samsung is expanding its research focus on AI technology focused on lifestyle improvement.

Almost a quarter of the patents filed by Alphabet come from AI startups such as DeepMind, Waymo, and Verily, thereby highlighting the increasing acquisition of AI startups by tech giants. In addition to tech giants, the top 10 list includes US bank Capital One as a major patent applicant, followed by robotics company Fanuc and optics maker Canon.

The vast number of patent applications on AI represents a paradigm shift from theoretical research. Deep-pocket tech incumbents are poaching the best AI talent from college to develop practical applications. In addition, AI is industry-independent and can complement other technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things, and robotics, said Venkata Naveen, Senior Disruptive Tech Analyst at Global Data.

GlobalData revealed that the United States has the highest number of AI patent applications, followed by China. Half of the top 10 companies were from the United States, and the rest were from China, Japan and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region.

AI is already driving many important tasks, from identifying the shortest route on Google Maps to predicting the next epidemic. But we’re only witnessing some of its many applications, and it’s hard to understand the true potential of technology until all those patents see the light of day. AI patent applications are not only a measure of a company’s future digital strategy, but also answer to some extent the question of who is winning the AI ​​hegemony race, Naveen said.

Image Credit: stock.adobe.com/au/AndSus

