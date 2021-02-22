Diablo 2: The biggest change that has been revived is revealed





During the BlizzConline, Blizzard officially withdrew the curtain on Diablo II: Resurrected following months of rumors. During the online event, developer Vicarious Visions revealed many changes that fans can expect from the original game. The team intends to keep the heart of the original version of Diablo II, but these new changes should provide a more enjoyable overall experience for both new entrants and long-time fans. The biggest changes come in the form of the visuals and sounds of the game, with major upgrades. Players can expect new models, dynamic 3D lighting, and updated cinematics.

Fortunately, players who want to revert to the old visuals have the option to do so. A video showing the two visual options can be found in the tweet embedded below.

📜 ICONIC HDGAME PLAY

My eyes are still tired of the horror I witnessed, but are the classic graphics and movies updated now? Has the audio been remastered? The horror I saw at that time was clearer than ever. I am afraid of my soul. pic.twitter.com/9IjB5JRRT6

— Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on both PC and console, allowing players to enjoy cross-progression. The game also includes extensions to the Lord of Destruction and support for mods on your PC. Last but not least, future remasters will offer many quality improvements over the original game. Players are looking forward to updated online options, “shared stash, updated UI, and automatic gold pickup.” There are also tools that make it easy to compare items to items that players are equipped with.

All in all, these look like powerful improvements that improve the game without compromising the version that fans have known and loved over the years. Diablo II has long been considered one of the most beloved dungeon crawlers to date, and its influence has been around for over 20 years since its first release. Diablo II: I’m still not sure if Resurrected is true to the original, but it certainly looks promising.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released later this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Were you a fan of the original Diablo II? Looking forward to remastering the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos