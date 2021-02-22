5 Nintendo 3DS games to switch to next





The Switch is known for its large number of Wii U ports, but the announcement of Miitopia reminds us of the number of 3DS games that are suitable for jumping.

The announcement of 3DSgameMiitopiaduring’s latest Nintendo Direct Nintendo Switch port has opened the door for other beloved 3DS titles to receive ports or remasters. The switch is known to receive many ports from other systems in the past and present, but most of these on the first-party side are from the Wii U. This makes sense as there were a lot of great games on the console that many people haven’t played, so by bringing them to the switch, you can eventually reach a wide audience. I will.

However, some popular and upcoming Switch titles, such as Bravely Default 2 and Shin Megami Tensei, have strong ties to 3DS. However, with the deprecation of handhelds, these titles are less accessible, especially for those who started the game on Switch. Here are some 3DS-specific titles that deserve a switch port.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Miitopia switch release is more than 3DS port

Mr. Q

The Persona series is the most popular spin-off of Atlus’ long-standing Megami Tensei franchise, and has only surged in popularity with the release of Persona 5 and its own spin-offs and re-releases. Its main character, Joker, is also a fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With the release of Persona 4 Golden on PC and Atlus’ plans to release other games on PC, new fans will finally be able to play older titles.

However, the Persona Q game was released only on 3DS. With the release of Switch, fans will finally have the opportunity to play these amazing fan service spin-offs and enjoy their favorite characters.

Bravely default

Bravely Default II will be released soon on Nintendo Switch. This is the next entry in one of the most intriguing cult classic JRPG series that started with 3DS. The main claim of fame is the use of FINAL FANTASY V’s job system and a “brave / default” combat system that saves multiple turns to unleash devastating combos.

Related: The project triangle strategy upsides the classic strategy RPG formula

Bravely Second II is a stand-alone entry, but the original game and its sequel, Bravely Second: End Layer, has its own set of charming characters with an incredible plot twist. Remastering or porting 3DS original games will be great for fans who missed this original adventure.

Fire Emblem: Awakening

The Fire Emblem Series was born out of the relatively vague Nintendo’s main IP in the west with the release of Awakening, the first Fire Emblem game for 3DS. The fan’s favorite Robin, Chrome, and Lucina introductions and awakenings were also many people’s introductions to the series’ strategic gameplay and weapon triangles, enhanced by the refinement of memorable units and support systems. ..

Awakening was developed as the last game in a struggling series, but its success ultimately saved the franchise from death. Since then, other Fire Emblem titles have been released and have been well received, including one of Switch’s biggest hits, Three Houses.

Related: How the Japanese-only Fire Emblem game affected three homes

Metroid: Samus Returns

Not only this direct, but with no Metroid announcement for almost four years, many fans are hungry for content that follows Samus Aran’s adventures. The latest game, Samus Returns, appeared quite late in the 3DS lifespan, with little sales of its status and pedigree games. I wasn’t helped by some minor control issues behind Amiibo and content locking. However, remastering the switch will help regain or expand interest in Metroid IP while filling in the void until Metroid Prime 4 is finally released.

Kid Icarus: Uprising

One of the best 3DS exclusives ever made, Kid Icarus: The Uprising is a great third-person action and on-the-rail shooter combined with a strange cast of incredibly memorable (and assignable) characters. It’s a blend. The explosive reintroduction of Pit and Palutena solidified their personality and presence with the larger Nintendo icon Pantheon.

It’s a shame that Masahiro Sakurai has stated that he doesn’t intend to release a re-release or sequel to the game soon. With some improved controls and visuals, Kid Icarus: Uprising could be one of the most beloved titles on Nintendo Switch.

Keep reading: 5 giant games missing from Nintendo Direct in February

Marvel’s Avengers hints at a much better story than what we’re getting

About the author Vladimir Olivares (75 articles published)

Vladimir Olivares is a US-based writer, illustrator and short filmmaker. He likes comics, manga, movies, video games, TV shows of various genres, is familiar with the history of classic comics, and has become a graphic novel media of various genres such as fantasy, noir, noir. I am familiar with it. Both science fiction from Western writers to Japanese manga. Vladimir is currently Valnet, Inc. As a freelance writer, I am in charge of comic book resources.

Other works of Vladimir Oliverless

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos