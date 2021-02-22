Tekken X Street Fighter must feature these 5 characters





Even if Tekken X Street Fighter enters Development Limbo, fans can guess who will make the cut if it moves forward.

It was a decent game, but Street Fighter X Tekken always felt imperfect. There should always have been two games, but only one was available in Street Fighter gameplay. Namco said he was still coming, but the news stopped about a year ago and almost nothing has been said since then. The only hint is Tekken 7’s Akuma. The cast goes crazy while the fans are waiting for the game to come true.

Character selection is one of the biggest choices made here. It needs to be relatively diverse on both sides, yet diverse. In other words, not everyone makes a cut. With Street Fighter V approaching the final season and Tekken 7 still adding characters, there’s definitely no more time to talk about what the Tekken X Street Fighter should be.

Rashid

Debuting as the first Middle Eastern fighter in Street Fighter V rookie, Rashid has become one of the game’s marquee characters. Utilizing the power of the wind, Rashid’s speedy ability and quick wisdom are the best choices to include him. He’s not a very serious character, but moments like the encounter with FANG at the climax of the Street Fighter V story show his potential as a serious fighter. Not only is he outside the normal face, but he also offers a unique character experience and gameplay, so it’s a great choice to include.

Eliza

Eliza, who first appeared in the Tekken Revolution, is an interesting character in that she is a Tekken character who acts like a Street Fighter character. She has a meter like the familiar EX meter, and EX moves and even has familiar attacks like a kind of fireball or uppercut. She was the earliest character to propose a crossover, and it’s still surprising that she wasn’t in the actual crossover that the two games had. Eliza is a vampire character who combines it with Matsubokan’s technique to create a very different kind of Tekken character. This is more than just a clash between these two fighting game giants.

Gil

One definitely missing from the original crossover is the boss character. The only true bosses Vega / dictator mid-bosses were Akuma and Oga, but there were many more possibilities. Street Fighter III introduced Gil’s character drawn in red and blue. The power of fire and ice. Gil regarded himself as a god, and he certainly had the ability to back it up, could be resurrected after defeat, and even summon a meteor shower to crush his enemies. It’s done. Gil offers an interesting opportunity to see what Street Fighter characters can do in 3D space, and more boss characters are always fun.

Kunimitsu

Kunimitsu is a perennial thorn on the Yoshimitsu side, and although he rushed into the final crossover, he was stuck behind the scenes. You might think their dynamics would make things interesting, but Yoshimitsu teamed up with Raven at the final crossover, which could feature a tag team mechanic like the final crossover. Will be low. She’s perfect for this roster as Kunimitsu II is preparing to make her debut in Tekken 7. Her ninjutsu is so different from Yoshimitsu’s that it doesn’t feel wasteful to include her and will give the latest version a truly shining opportunity.

Falke

Falke is one of the newcomers to Capcom’s fighting game and will be a good candidate for crossover. Falke is interesting because it focuses on timing, not combo characters. Much of her potential stems from projectiles fired from staff. Given the usual style of hand-to-hand combat in various forms of the Namco franchise, this not only presents an interesting challenge, but also emphasizes how the Tekken style of gameplay actually fits these characters. .. Falke was one of the more mysterious and unexplored characters in Capcom’s big franchise, and participating in such a crossover only helped the character grow.

After all, there are many characters from both franchises that deserve to be included in future crossovers, but these five are a must. Each shows the unique characteristics that each brings to the game and provides the opportunity to see the character in a whole new way. What’s more, it gives these characters a sparkle and a whole new opportunity to explore further. It’s never an opportunity to miss. Whenever the development of the Tekken XStreet Fighter resumes, these five characters definitely need to make it.

