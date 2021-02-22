CCI meets rival apps with Google Pay probe





The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched an investigation to see if Google Pay (GPay) has abused control of India’s digital payments market, three payments company executives who know the talks said. Told.

Market Watchdog said executives are seeking anonymity during face-to-face interviews with rival payment companies such as PhonePe and Paytm Payments Bank as part of the survey.

Through the conference, CCI will try to understand whether Google offers users the option of paying through GPay and other payment methods. Also, whether Google is leveraging user data on its platform to bring unfair profits to its payment platform, and whether it has restrictions on other payment companies to gain an unfair advantage. Attempts to confirm. CCI also checks to see if Google adheres to the government’s Zero Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policy.

The executive said the CCI ordered an investigation in GPay last November, but a formal investigation began in January and an additional director was appointed in the antitrust proceedings.

CCI is still in the early stages of investigation and is trying to approach the problem in terms of search operations where Google Pay appears at the top when users search for payment use cases such as bundled apps with Android OS and recharges. I will. on (Google Search); We will also leverage Google’s properties and data, such as YouTube and the Play Store, to create ads for payment services through ad personalization, “said one of the three executives above. I am.

Executives said the CCI modeled the investigation under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) policy. Under this policy, sharing data between Google product suites can lead to an unfair competitive advantage for payment services.

Frances’ data protection agency, CNIL, told Google $ 57 million in 2019 for not getting the consent of users to process data to personalize their ads, saying it clearly violated GDPR standards. I was fined.

Indian digital payment platforms have previously been dissatisfied with GPay’s default option for payments on the Google Play store, and U.S. companies have abused market dominance of the Android mobile operating system to deal with in-app purchases. Claims to charge any 30% fee. Manipulate the apps listed in the Play Store and your ad keywords to push GPay.

Google denied the allegations in response to the CCI last July.

Google’s 30% in-app fee has also been questioned in this particular study. “

PhonePe and Paytm declined to comment. CCI and GPay did not respond to the query sent by email.

Meetings with other payment companies are expected to give antitrust agencies a better understanding of the digital payments ecosystem, two of the three above said.

CCI learns how Google prioritizes Google Pay services for payments on different platforms through a digital payment ecosystem and possible data sharing patterns between payment entities and sister platforms such as Google Play It is said. The increased payment experience and downloads give us an unfair advantage over other apps. “

Executives also said that sharing data between platforms could speed up checkout of purchases on Google’s different platforms, which could lead to unfair profits.

This is the third ongoing antitrust proceeding in the country against Google and its subsidiaries. In 2019, CCI began a Google survey, restricting smartphone makers from choosing an alternative operating system (OS) and bundling search engines and Google apps into mobile operating systems.

In October 2020, CCI also investigated complaints claiming that Google was abusing its dominant market position in smart TV operating systems.

