[Women in Tech] The pandemic has given us the opportunity to bring more women to the forefront, says Daisy Chi.





Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said: Women of all levels, including the top, are needed to change the dynamics, reshape the conversation, and ensure that women’s voices are not overlooked or ignored.

And everywhere in the world, women pay attention to and do more than their own bit.

Daisy Chittilapilly, who has over 25 years of experience in the IT department, is at the forefront. She started the learning curve at Wipro in 1995 and has since risen to the top as a female leader in technology. Daisy heads the Digital Transformation division of Cisco India and SAARC, and her initiative contributes more than 20% to Cisco India’s revenue.

During the pandemic, her team worked with Teslon Technologies to develop an ICU cart for the primary COVID-19 treatment center in Karnataka to facilitate remote monitoring of the isolation ward.

Daisy holds a BTech from the Faculty of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram and a graduate degree in general administration from XLRI in Jamshedpur. She is currently a member of the NASSCOM National Council, which focuses on the IT sector in India.

Despite progress, Daisy believes there is still room to rethink gender inequality in the tech industry, and organizations need to step up and take proactive steps to get more women involved in STEM. There is.

In a conversation with HerStory, Daisy Chittilapilly talks about Cisco’s mentoring program, why all organizations should have an equal opportunity mindset, and her illustrious technology journey.

HerStory (HS): Tell us a little about yourself.

Daisy Chitti Rapidi (DC): I grew up in Thiruvananthapuram and attended a girls-only school. I was very free to be in an environment where I wasn’t assigned a role by gender, and I was able to hope to be what I wanted to be. These formations helped me when I attended the Faculty of Engineering when women were still in the minority. I have always had a scientific temperament, so I was given the path to STEM.

HS: Would you like to guide you on a technology journey?

DC: I’ve been in the IT industry for over 25 years and started my career in 1995 with the frontline sales of Wipro. At that time, there were few women in this field, and that alone became a learning curve. I always say that Wipro is my career home school. My experience and exposure there set me up well for my trip at Cisco.

I have been with Cisco for the past 16 years and have a leading position in overall sales management for enterprise and commercial businesses and Strategy and Operations. I have the privilege of forming a global business with an IT service provider in India and leading a partner organization of Cisco and SAARC. There, my team and I focused on building new programs to help improve the profitability of Cisco and our partners. This makes Cisco India one of the best partner networks in the industry.

Currently, I lead the sales of strategic engagement, software, and services for Cisco India and SAARC, and continue to focus on partners and governments in the digital journey. A key factor is working with the ecosystem with solutions that enable business outcomes. In my career, especially at Cisco, I was fortunate to have some great mentors and associates who enriched and enriched my professional journey.

HS: What is your role in driving digital transformation in some states? Also, could you elaborate on some interesting experiences / anecdotes?

DC: During the pandemic, Cisco and Teslon Technologies developed an ICU cart for the Karnataka Primary COVID-19 Treatment Center to enable remote monitoring of isolation wards. ICU carts help keep healthcare professionals safe while saving time, allowing doctors to treat more patients, and providing a safe way for loved ones to support patients.

In April 2020, the Ministry of Health of New Delhi set up a war room to GIS depict pandemic hotspots across India to synchronize efforts between departments to contain pandemics. Today, digital dashboard efforts are being replicated in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, and 20 other cities in India (lockdown protocols, density monitoring, institutional coordination, etc.). We also helped achieve business continuity for more than 200 government agencies across 26 states and central government agencies, helping them stay connected and collaborate safely and seamlessly. In addition, about 400 Telangana police stations connected to WebEx to manage the blockade protocol.

To digitally empower the agricultural sector in Kerala, we worked with Kerala’s IT mission to bring the benefits of digital technology and data science to farmers. The custom-built ADI platform provides access to a data repository containing end-to-end agricultural data and farmer profiles.

HS: How did you face the challenge of working in a pandemic?

DC: Like most businesses, the first concern during a pandemic was to provide people with a safe, secure and comprehensive workplace. Eighty-five percent of our employees were able to choose WFH before the pandemic, so there wasn’t much need for readjustment. Therefore, our focus was to make the employee’s home work experience as seamless and frictionless as possible.

One of the cornerstones of our digital strategy is the simplification of processes and tasks that affect employees, partners, and customers, which has really helped our ability to achieve this.

HS: There are many women entering technology, but what more can we do to attract them and keep them in the workforce?

DC: We’ve made tremendous progress over the years, but there’s still plenty of room to rethink gender inequality in the tech industry. According to a Catalyst report, in STEM education itself, girls make up 50% of science and 30% of engineering students, which is higher than in the US and EU, but women are still about 30% of the IT workforce. It occupies only%. sector.

To improve inequality, organizations need to drive a change in thinking. We sincerely believe that the pandemic has given companies the opportunity to do business in remote areas, bringing more women to the forefront.

Diversity is needed in the technology industry. Diversity allows businesses to create improved and innovative products that take into account everyone, not just one section of society. Here, organizations, especially companies, need to step up and take proactive steps to get more women involved in STEM.

Cisco has a variety of STEM initiatives to enable women to participate in the technology industry. Cisco’s Networking Academy has trained more than 260,000 students in India over the past 12 months, 30% of whom are women. In addition, there is the Women Rock-IT Program. This is a live broadcast event that introduces women leaders in the technology sector who can encourage more women to join the industry.

HS: Why is networking absolutely essential for women in the tech industry?

DC: Networking is a professional relationship that can help women build long-term relationships that may be important for navigating their careers, facilitating learning, idea generation, skill building, and more. Helps to build. It can also guide young women starting their careers to identify and mentor role models and mentors such as reputed female leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to pursue their technology careers. ..

HS: Why do you think so few women are in the position of technology leaders?

DC: Lack of diversity is one of the biggest problems facing the technology industry. Despite the significant increase in the number of women-led startups, India was ranked 52nd out of 57 countries in the 2019 Women Entrepreneurs Index. Also, according to a recent survey by the Reserve Bank of India, less than 6% of startups were led. Only women in 2019.

I feel that the biggest reason is the challenge of maintaining work-life balance. It becomes increasingly difficult for women to balance work with their families, often exhausted and left out of their time. Organizations need to encourage women to return to the workforce after breaks, develop IT skills, obtain industry-standard certifications, and implement initiatives to promote women’s participation in the global economy. there is.

HS: Why do all organizations need to have an equal opportunity mindset?

DC: The pandemic is building another world of complexity but opportunity. Today, the need to have diverse representatives in the workplace is no longer an option, but a business imperative across all industries. The important thing is to find the best talent and explore new possibilities for their business. Therefore, there is no room for prejudice. There are three important ways for a truly diverse organization to benefit more than the innovation, talent, and revenue of a less diverse organization.

True collaboration, true leadership, true success is only possible if you evaluate and accept the full range of diversity, including gender, generation, race, ethnicity, orientation, abilities, religion, background, culture, experience and strengths. Is possible. HS: Who / what was your biggest inspiration?

DC: My first role model was my parents. My parents taught me all the values ​​that have supported me for many years, including diligence, humility, honesty, grit, and resilience.

HS: What are your future plans?

DC: I have never had a five-year plan! But Cisco, our customers and partners, and the community are always looking for ways to create influence.

