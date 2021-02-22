Working from bed can lead to health problems





For those who had to deal with the forced office closure due to COVID-19, they may have replaced the open-floor office plan of a bedroom consisting of a pile of books that acts as a makeshift desk. .. When we first started the telecommuting revolution, the alerts were set early, our grooming was perfect, and the charm of the home office was enough to see us dress up that part. did. But now all we can do is comb the crumbs from the beard for a morning zoom call and change from the dirty crew who lived for the past few months and the sweat that matched them.

At that time, it’s easy to understand. How many people have exchanged desks for laptops leaning against bed pillows? WFH soon became a Working From Bed (WFB), and according to a November 2020 survey conducted in the United States, 72% of the 1,000 Americans surveyed said they worked away from bed during a pandemic. I am. The beginning of the crisis. One in ten reports spending most or all of the week in bed. This is especially common among young workers between the ages of 18 and 34.

Warm bed comfort may seem like a perfect work arrangement, but as you can imagine, it’s not always the healthiest option. Scientists are now warning about both psychological and physical health problems that can occur if you continue to work from the comfort of your mattress.

Ergonomics

Whether the bed is the only place where you can work in a vibrant flat full of other people trying to navigate telecommuting, or just prefer the bed to the living room or kitchen bench Experts say that is the body.

On a soft surface, your neck, back, and hips are all tense and encourage slump. You may not feel nervous right away, but it goes on the road. It can be as simple as a headache, but it can also extend to back stiffness, arthritis, neck bones, ligaments, and neck pain that allows muscle movement.

However, if working in bed is unavoidable, you can at least take some steps to improve your health experience. Experts suggest recreating the experience of sitting upright in a chair and aiming for a neutral posture. You can roll the pillow and stick it under your waist to support your waist. Pillows under your knees can help, but above all, avoid lying down on your abdomen as it can strain your neck and elbows.

Disordered sleep schedule

When working from bed, it can completely disrupt your sleep habits. This happens because you are training your brain to recognize this space as a place of work, rather than just associating your bed with sleep. That means that when it’s time to sleep, your brain can overdrive and block your work thoughts. Sleep experts suggest that when it comes to bedrooms, follow the three S rules for sleep, gender, or when you are ill. When you watch TV in bed, play games in bed, or simply don’t sleep in bed, your brain begins to build these relationships and eventually evolves into conditional behavior.

Working long hours in bed can lead to insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders. When your body’s natural clock is completely off, start practicing good sleep hygiene to counter this. Get out of the bedroom when it comes to work. The same is true for all appliances with bright lights and glowing screens. Even as simple as a bedtime routine, drinking tea or reading a book can tell you when your body is ready to go to bed.

It’s better to be safe than to regret

Some may argue that they have not yet experienced such WFB-related health problems, but they may eventually catch up with you. If COVID-19 taught us something, it was when our health was our number one priority and we began to appear in it. Similarly, it’s better to be safe than to regret. If you can replace your bed with a desk somewhere else in your house, it would be wise to do so.

