Here’s how Google monetizes Fitbit data





I’ve been an avid Fitbit fan for nearly five years. Since the company bought my beloved Pebble, I’ve used some of the best Fitbit wearables to track exercise, steps, and sleep. One of the things I value most about the Fitbit experience is that you can go back in time to see how your activity, weight, or stats have changed over time, but from the company. If the email I received recently is a sign, my freewheeling ability to view my own past fitness data may soon be gone.

According to a customer survey recently emailed by Fitbit, Google seems to have found a way to monetize your Fitbit data in compliance with its commitment to regulators not to use the data for advertising purposes. So how are they planning it? Our favorite “s” word subscription!

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Personally, I’m very excited about the outlook for the new Fitbit hardware under Google’s guidance and can’t wait to see what the first Google / Fitbit smartwatch will look like. Over the past few weeks and months, useful features such as the Google Assistant have been added to your Versa 3 and Sense watches, allowing you to view your Fitbit sleep data on your Google Assistant’s smart display. The company is currently listing Fitbit products in the Google Store.

According to Google’s head of hardware, Rick Osterloh, one of Google’s big events with regulators when it agreed to buy Fitbit was that the deal was about “devices, not data,” and consumers. Health and wellness data is “used for Google Ads.” We hope Google keeps these promises, but the simple fact is that no matter how many times you try in the hardware arena, Google is above all else. First is the software company. In fact, when you scratch it, Google is a data company. With that in mind, did you really think Google wouldn’t look for ways to monetize a new treasure trove of health and wellness data?

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

According to a previous survey, Google is testing subscription water to explore additional hierarchies and options for Fitbit Premium Services. Fitbit Premium now provides subscribers with detailed health metrics and analysis, as well as guidance on how to interpret and manipulate that data. You also have the option of paying a little more for guided meditation, wellness, fitness programs, and personalized training plans.

Fitbit Premium faces fierce competition from Apple and Peloton, so it makes sense for Google to want to take advantage of it.

If any of the new hierarchies are implemented, Fitbit customers will be offered a cheaper, more premium version of Fitbit Premium, with fewer options available for price differences. It’s all working, but what I’m worried about is the cheapest option asked in the survey. This gives users “access” to lifelong historical fitness data. It’s already been available for free since the first Fitbit tracker was released.

For clarity, there is still a “free” layer (perhaps more than a month) that offers limited historical insights. However, you will not be able to see your sleep time for the week in April 2018 or your run from your vacation two years ago, at least unless you pay for the base tier.

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

At one level, we have a complete understanding of what Google / Fitbit is trying to do with this survey. They want to evaluate how valuable these services are to their fan base. I’m confident that many sustainable apps and services are moving to some form of subscription model and that for everything Fitbit offers, many understand the value of paying for those services. .. But if Google puts its lifetime data behind paywalls, it would be really terrible, especially for those of us who have years of data to show our loyalty.

Google / Fitbit runs the risk of losing long-time supporters like me.

If this entry-level hierarchy of Fitbit Premium is realized, Google will make older users grandfathers or offer users who have purchased the Inspire 2, Versa 3, or Sense a long referral offer like Fitbit did. I hope. Otherwise, I would lose much of my loyal fan base, including myself. After all, there are plenty of great smartwatches and fitness trackers to choose from!

