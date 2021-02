Dell Opens Global Innovation Facility in Singapore

Dell Technologies has set up an innovation facility in Singapore focused on research and development (R & D) work on key digital transformation technologies such as edge computing, data analytics and augmented reality. It is the company’s first facility built outside the United States after a three-year investment totaling $ 50 million.

It also houses a team dedicated to improving the user experience, according to Amit Mida, president of Dell’s Asia Pacific Japan and Global Digital Cities. Of the total investment, only $ 23 million will be invested this year.

The facility also supports Dell’s existing R & D work in Singapore, which is responsible for Dell’s global design and development work for product categories, including monitors and client peripherals. It also includes a hardware prototyping lab that focuses solely on product design, such as the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Mida told the media for the official launch of the hub on Monday, with over 160 new roles added by the end of the year to support innovation hubs, including designers and developers, and now in most positions. He said he was working. These new employees drive R & D initiatives for customers and partners from vendors around the world.

He noted Dell’s goal of aligning Singapore’s major investment areas of facilities with its key areas such as 5G, edge, data management, hybrid cloud, AI and machine learning, and cybersecurity. ..

“The world now needs more technology than ever before,” he added. “Encourage the adoption of digital solutions and new technologies, strengthen product and process innovation systems, and leverage talent pipelines to create a more resilient, progressive, inclusive and sustainable economy. I believe it is paving the way for us. ”

Dell launched a skills accelerator program in Singapore earlier this month, providing cloud computing, data protection, data science, and big data analytics skills to 3,000 students, new graduates, and mid-career professionals over the next two years. .. The scheme includes two separate programs, including a partnership with Singapore Management University, where more than 1,000 undergraduate students experience cloud-native technology and content as part of their curriculum. The five-week training program is also offered to 1,000 employees of Dell’s local partners and customers enrolled in Singapore’s SG United Traineeship or Mid-Career Pathways program.

When asked about the challenges companies are currently facing in their innovation efforts, Mida said the COVID-19 pandemic expanded the remote workforce of all organizations. He emphasized that employees need to understand how to drive innovation when working from home or remotely.

This is where collaboration and digital tools come in, he said. He added that companies need to drive innovation in a new work environment and establish appropriate policies and cultures that enable colleagues to build on each other’s ideas.

