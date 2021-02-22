Happy 35th birthday, The Legend of Zelda





Total Recall Total Recall Total Recall looks back on the history of video games through characters, franchises, developers and trends.

On February 21, 1986, the original The Legend of Zelda was released on the Japanese NES. It was ok, Nintendo made a few more Zelda games, and since then we’ve all had a good time.

It’s easy to turn this kind of post into a general retrospective. The checklist looks back at some of the biggest and most important video games in media history, but for that, just scan this list written by Jason. Much of that hard work is already done.

Instead, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the series, especially one game.

I grew up in Australia in the 80’s and 90’s. Doing so meant that it was not indoctrinated by Nintendo’s, as was the case with most American children of the same age. Sega was disproportionately down-under in the 8-bit era, and I spent a lot of time on the Commodore 64 and PC, yet some street fighters, except for some Mario games here and there. II and Superstar Wars A little later, I ran Smash on my friend SNES and then on the N64, but even with little experience on the Nintendo, I managed to succeed until I became an adult.

That changed when I moved in my early twenties with my friend Kevin, who was more familiar with Nintendo than I was and had just got both the all-new Nintendo GameCube at the time and a copy of The Legend of Zelda. .. Wind tact.

As a grizzly PC gamer (and, to be honest, an intolerable hater about it), I was initially fed up with the idea of ​​playing Nintendo games, but I soon saw something like that. I noticed that there is no. This game is a perfect blend of timeless art design and rhythmic combat action, and I loved it more than I’ve ever played or since. Sure, I was so in love that I was often happy to sit down and watch others play it.

So did Kev, and so did our other friend Geez. What happened as soon as I sat down and watched each other’s play came up with a way to collaborate and play this very single-player game. I didn’t use accurate things like clocks and timers. Play cool and get a feel for turning the controller. Maybe it’s after death in the dungeon, maybe after some voyages, maybe after getting stuck in a puzzle, maybe because you had to go get some shit. what ever!

This was before the days of YouTube hint videos. So if you have a myriad of obstacles in any of the games, shoot shit, collaborate, and think head-to-head instead of getting angry alone or relying on GameFAQ. When the game puzzles, and one player’s chunky thumb failed them, we were able to team up and see if we could win the more active challenges of WindWakers.

It’s a magical game, but playing with it has created something more. This sounds ridiculous to the average person who seems to have enjoyed playing this game alone, but Wind Waker, designed for this purpose, has been my favorite co-op experience so far. It is ranked as.

By the time I finished it, I was weeping at all that dignity. This is what I wrote here earlier. I still think Wind Waker is my favorite game. In most cases, I asked why Im returned a very predictable response. Game visuals, apocalyptic settings, or dangerously underestimated. Combat of value, or it’s the most vibrant beach game everything has ever made.

But really, deeply, while I love it for all those reasons, I probably love it too because the time I played it was so impressive. Now, thinking about windowwalkers, as a married man with a child and a mortgage, in an era when my most pressing concern in my life was gathering with friends, ordering pizza, drinking beer, and continuing One hell of adventure that sends me back.

Such memories are some of the best we have ever wanted in this increasingly silly world. So today is especially great to thank my Zelda and Wind Waker.

