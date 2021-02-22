Demand weighs industry as chip drought continues – channelnews





As the shortage of chips continues to plague the consumer electronics industry, Nvidia is taking steps to curb the rampant purchase of graphics cards.

Supported by factors such as the COVID-19 and the surge in US-China trade, the shortage of semiconductors is hitting everything from Samsung smartphones to Sony PlayStation 5s to new cars. Chip shortages can lead to higher prices for home appliances, especially new smartphones released this year.

Exacerbating the problem with U.S. chip maker Nvidia is the limited number of Ampere-powered RTX 30-series graphics cards, partially driven by cryptocurrency miners who buy large numbers of cards as the value of the Ethereum coin sky rocket. There is a great demand for supply.

To meet the demand to keep cards out of the hands of consumers, manufacturers deliberately kneel crypto mining with the new entry-level RTX 3060, which will be released this week.

The card detects the Ethereum mining algorithm and cuts its efficiency in half. Matt Wuebbling, Vice President of Global GeForce Marketing at Nvidia, says it’s an effort to get more cards into the hands of consumers.

Our GeForce RTX GPUs feature state-of-the-art technologies tailored to the needs of gamers, including RTX real-time ray tracing, DLSS AI-accelerated image upscaling technology, and Reflex ultra-fast response rendering for maximum system latency. I am. The people who create the digital experience, he said.

Nvidia will combine this with the launch of a dedicated processor for cryptocurrency mining (above) and sell it through partners such as Asus, Gigabyte and MSI to take additional steps to reduce the demand for game-focused GPUs. going.

According to The Korea Herald, Samsung is feeling pressure from a semiconductor shortage as engineers fly to Austin, Texas to reopen the company’s chip factory following a recent power outage.

Sony and Microsoft’s PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are also affected by the semiconductor drought, and due to the low supply of AMD processors, both consoles are out of stock and may survive until 2021. there is.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese chip maker, has downplayed the crisis, but large customers with appropriate preventative plans say the impact of the shortage is limited. Similarly, Chinese PC giant Lenovo shook off the problem by saying it wouldn’t affect production.

