Microsoft Word with smart text prediction features such as Google Docs and Gmail





According to a new report, Microsoft Word is trying to get a smart new feature that allows you to enter your research treatise or next job application a little faster.

According to TechRadar, who found an entry in Redmond’s product roadmap, the world’s most popular word processing software can get automatic text predictions based on what you type. This should be good news for loyal customers of services that are stuck, even though Google Docs and other services gained support for this feature long ago.

Read more: Snack games: There is a free Xbox Series X Refrigerator from Microsoft

The company’s product roadmap shows that this feature is not yet ready and may be ready in the coming months. It also doesn’t indicate whether this feature will be offered as a web client / Office 365 feature or will apply to all Microsoft editions. If the latter is true, Microsoft may also make this feature work partially offline, allowing users who own standalone apps to use it without an internet connection.

This feature, which became popular with Google Docs, was actually first introduced in Gmail in 2018 as part of the mail composer. This smart creation feature was first deployed to GSuite (now Google Workspace) users and then to consumers. This allows the user to turn on predictive text, similar to a smartphone keyboard, and predict the next few words that the user might type.

Also read: Microsoft Office app gets the cursor and supports trackpad on iPad: this is how to make your job easier

Smart Compose for Google Docs was released in February 2020 after spending the previous year in beta testing. This feature predicts what you’re trying to type and provides corrections, or simply suggests the following phrase, like Gmail’s smart creation before relying on artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos