Your working days will never be the same.This is what might replace it





For many office workers, the 100-year-old model of sitting at a desk surrounded by other employees working in the same organization and commuting to a large building from Monday to Friday is gone in the last year. You won’t be back.

In some respects, that’s a good thing. Eliminating commuting helps both the environment and your pocket and saves valuable time. Home workers are generally happy and can be even more productive. Businesses can save money by reducing office space and coffee machines.

But that’s not all good news. We may be more efficient at home, but less irritating. And many of us feel obliged to work longer hours. Then there are companies that feed and fuel all commuters who are suffering so badly that it is suggested that home workers should pay more taxes to support them. In any case, working from home and working from home can become a standard part of the working week for many in the future.

The tech industry has done a reasonable job of bridging the gap between the old and new worlds of work by replacing meetings with Zoom calls and random office chats with Slack messages.

Of course, it’s not the same. Seeing yourself in a video hangout, not making eye contact with a colleague, or not hearing the other person’s voice can be daunting (friends now have a small “you’re muted” sign I can’t stand to say the phrase again, so at the meeting).

Technology companies, from start-ups to large companies, are rushing to solve these new problems. After all, sharing data is not a real problem. You can do that in a spreadsheet.

What we really miss is the trivial contacts, chances, and simple sense of community that come from being part of a team. Replacing all of this is something that tech companies really need to focus on, and some do. Some may approach success.

Augmented reality and virtual reality may help some of them, but other technologies brought by your boss may not have the same impact.

As recently reported, more companies are investing in surveillance software that monitors what staff are doing on their PCs during business days. In the limited case where staff are dealing with sensitive information and leakage or misuse can lead to serious problems, for example, security enhancements can be understood. However, it’s hard to understand how much a boss can get from the ability to monitor every employee’s keystrokes and access to a website.

In many cases, the transition to telecommuting has been successful only because of existing relationships. Teams that worked effectively in the office continue to work well and support each other, even when physically separated. Also, remote work is unlikely to bring together a team that hasn’t worked well, especially if all keystrokes are being monitored.

Technology alone can’t change the shape of work weeks, but tech companies may be one of the best places to understand that new models look like remote work, office work, digital interaction, and a hybrid of new models. Maybe. Indeed, they are one of the most willing to embrace the changes forced by us in the last 12 months and have the money to experiment with it.

Not all companies will be like Spotify and staff can work from anywhere or even from coworking spaces. Not all companies can be Salesforce. Salesforce says 9-5 business days are over. Technology may not solve all of our problems, but perhaps by accepting the opportunity to do something better, I find that the technology industry can take a different approach to work. Can be shown to us.

ZDNET Monday morning opener

Monday’s Morning Opener is a week-long opening salvo in the tech space. As we operate a global site, this editorial will be published on Monday at 8am AEST in Sydney, Australia. This is 6 pm EST on Sundays in the United States. It is written by members of ZDNet’s Global Editorial Board, which consists of lead editors from Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

Earlier Monday morning opener:





