Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok and Twitter have adopted Australian false alarm codes





A handful of tech giants operating in Australia have agreed to a code of conduct aimed at stopping disinformation on their respective platforms.

All signatories on Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble, TikTok and Twitter are committed to Australia’s Code of Disinformation and Misinformation. They also promised to publish an annual transparency report on their efforts under the norm.

code [PDF] Created by Digital Industry Group Inc (DiGi), a non-profit industry association advocating the Australian digital industry.

In December 2019, the Australian Government requested the digital industry to develop code in accordance with the policies set out in the Government’s Response and Implementation Roadmap for Regulations in the Digital Era: Digital Platforms. DiGi volunteered to create a draft for the industry.

This code requires signers to recognize the Universal Declaration of Human Rights when developing a proportional response to disinformation and false information.

It provides seven guidelines aimed at protecting freedom of expression.

“Signers should not be forced by the government or other parties to remove content solely on the basis of false allegations, unless the content is illegal,” the code said.

The other is focused on protecting the privacy of users, and the actions taken by digital platforms to combat the disinformation and misinformation disinformation violate our commitment to respect the privacy of Australian users. Please note that it must not be done.

DiGi explained that the code needs to be adopted without compromising other initiatives aimed at addressing disinformation and false alarms on digital platforms.

“Empressing users” is another principle. That is, it enables users to make informed choices about digital media content that they claim to be a reliable source of the latest news and facts.

The signatories also promised to support independent researchers and implement advertising policies and processes.

The ultimate guiding principle is that digital platforms ensure the integrity and security of services and products by prohibiting, detecting, and taking action against unauthorized accounts of services and products intended for propagation. Indicates that you need to communicate about the effectiveness of your efforts. Disinformation.

This code applies to certain products and services delivered to Australian end users. For example, user-generated sponsored shared content or content that is returned and ranked by search engines in response to user queries.

Private messaging services, email services, and enterprise services are excluded from the code.

Other excluded content includes content created in good faith for entertainment purposes such as satire and parody, or for educational purposes. Content approved by the Australian state or federal government. Political advertising or content approved by a political party registered under Australian law. News content that is the subject of published editing code.

Political advertising is not false or disinformation for the purposes of the code, but signers need to create and implement policies that make users more transparent about the sources of political advertising delivered on digital platforms. There is.

“Signers can also choose not to target ads based on the user’s presumed political party as a matter of policy,” the code said.

The code is “opt-in” and participants can revoke their commitment. Within 6 months of signing, the signer must complete the grievance process.

DiGi will establish a subcommittee consisting of representatives of the signatories and independent members to review the actions of the signatories and monitor how they are fulfilling their promises under the Code. We are planning to meet every 6 months.

The code will be reviewed within 12 months.

