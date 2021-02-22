Israeli fintech industry has acquired nearly 25% of the country’s technology sector funding, driven by speculative evaluation





Record funding, large initial public offerings, and unprecedented valuations are all part of what is called FinTech’s Gold Rush.

From September last year to January 2021, the Israeli fintech industry raised about $ 1.4 billion. This accounts for almost 25% of all technology-focused investments during that period.

Israel’s fintech industry has grown considerably in recent months. This development is evident in the overall size of recent investment rounds, the number of IPOs, and the dramatic rise in valuations of many companies.

Recently, global private-equity fund Warburg Pincus LLC led a major $ 75 million round at Israel-based fintech company Personalics. Launched by David Sosna and David Govrin, it provides an AI software solution for the banking platform.

Fintech has cemented its position and position as a major contributor to Israel’s technology sector. It’s not mature enough to start major developments in the tech industry, but it has caught up with countries where the cybersecurity sector is evolving.

While cybersecurity has established a strong market, FinTech is undergoing some sort of gold rush stage and companies are actively competing. The sector has grown even further after the outbreak of COVID, as more consumers are using all-digital platforms.

This year, starting with an overall record of total funding for a local tech company, the company earned about $ 1.44 billion worth of investment during January. Some of these huge rounds ended in 2020, but were officially announced last month. Based on these developments, it is quite clear that FinTech Space is set to grow further this year.

In the last five months (September 2020 to January 2021), Israeli FinTech Space has secured $ 1.4 billion in capital, according to Start-Up Nation Central data surveyed by Calcalist. This accounts for 24% of all technology-focused investments in the meantime. A specific period. Each of the five companies has secured over $ 100 million and has a valuation of over $ 1 billion (all now unicorns).

In a statement shared with Calcalisttech, Chen Amit, CEO of fintech company Tipalti, said:

“The fintech industry is in the gold rush stage, everyone is in a hurry to get the best parcels, and they are willing to invest heavily in each of these parcels without considering profits. Is only thinking about getting a “premium plot” that will produce gold in the future. “

Tiplati was launched about 10 years ago and has secured $ 150 million in valuations of $ 2 billion from prominent investors such as Dovi Frances and Oren Zeev towards the end of 2020.

Fintechs’ $ 1.4 billion (September 2020-January 2021) represents a dramatic increase from the industry’s $ 340 million in the first eight months of last year.

Nicole Krieger, FinTech Sector Lead at Start-Up Nation Central, said:

“Approximately half (46%) of all fintech investments in the last five months have been in the payments sector. Approximately 21% are insurtech, 16% are fraud prevention and 13% are large. It was a solution for large organizations. This can be seen as a result of increased revenues for enterprises that promote payments and fraud prevention, which are becoming increasingly important to enterprises during the coronavirus pandemic. “

After Tipalti’s investment round, there was Rapyd, which secured $ 400 million at a valuation of $ 2.5 billion. Next was Melio, a B2B payment fintech that earned $ 110 million at a valuation of $ 1.3 billion. Fintech remains a major segment of capital acquisition last month, securing $ 413 million. This accounts for nearly 30% of all investments secured by Israeli technology companies in the first month of 2021.

Fintech company Payoneer is currently in the process of negotiating a business integration with SPAC (FTAC Olympic Acquisition Corp) at a valuation of $ 3.3 billion. Payoneer has recorded annual revenue of $ 400 million, but has yet to achieve profitability.

Many of FinTech’s soaring valuations are not supported by significant profits. Its main purpose is to expect growth that has attracted many investors.

Amit added that many investors may be looking for innovators to make a profit for them in the future.

Oded Zehavi, CEO of Fintech Mesh, said:

“Looking at what PayPal and Square stocks have done over the past year, there is a great demand for their technology, and a great demand for the digitization of financial services is causing armed competition by investors. I understand. At a financial company. “

Ornit Shinar, Head of External Innovation and Venture Investment in Citi Israel, said:

“Israeli companies offer a stronger technology base than others, so investors are looking for investment here. When the crisis hits, Israeli fintech companies are already mature. I was ready. “

