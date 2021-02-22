Realme GT 5G Breaks New Poster Cover with Triple Camera Setup: Rumored Specs, Release Date





Realme plans to announce the Realme GT 5G smartphone in China on March 4th. The company also confirmed that the device will make its global debut on the same day. Smartphones, codenamed internally as Realme Race, have been in the news for the last few days. It recently passed the TENAA Certificate Authority and was also found in the AnTuTu benchmark. Well, today, Realme has released a poster for this smartphone. This completely reveals the design of the device.

Realme GT 5G poster released

If you look at the poster released by Realme, you can see that the Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. As you can see in the image, there is also a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the smartphone. There is a power button on the right side of the handset and a volume up / down button on the left side. To summarize the specifications of Realme GT 5G, it is expected to have a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The device has also been proven to provide a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8885G chipset powers the smartphone. Smartphones are said to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the software side, the device is expected to run Android 11 with the Realme 2.0 UI skin out-of-the-box.

Regarding the image side of Realme GT 5G, if you look closely at the image, it is confirmed that a 64MP primary camera is mounted on the back. For selfies and video calls, there is one camera on the front of the device, considering that the phone is expected to have a perforated cutout display. The entire package is supposed to be powered by a 5000mAh battery and may support 65W fast charging.

In some of the related news, we also found that Realme Race (now Realme GT 5G) has already cleared BIS certification. This means that the device may be launched in India in the future. Realme has already confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz display, triple rear facing camera, and Realme GT 5G’s 3.5mm audio jack support, so you can expect to reveal some details before launch. .. place.

