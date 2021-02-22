Three Tips for Strategically Competing in Global Innovation SmackDown





The US defense budget is huge, but healthcare has reduced 3.4% of US gross domestic product (GDP) by 17%. Global finance is imminent, but the global recession caused by financial problems in 2008 was only half that caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This had a huge economic impact. At the same time, the biological aspects of various societies were central pillars of Western technological innovation. From higher yields to mRNA vaccines, pharmaceuticals, digital health, or last year’s Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR gene editor.

Today, this powerful pillar of US success in the past faces two-sided challenges. China’s new centrality in the global supply chain threatens the United States’ ability to supply and profit from this vast sector. Moreover, as China moves to join the United States at the forefront of technology, China will innovate more and more to discover, develop and build the innovations the world wants. This is not essentially a malicious adjustment, but just the next step in China’s economic development as it moves from catch-up imitation to innovation.

Success (or failure) in the United States in addressing these twin supply chain and innovation challenges is also important across US borders. Large-scale personalization of healthcare and vast DNA databases is not a science fiction issue, but a short-term implementation issue that provides a powerful new means for social control, but digital authoritarianism or more freedom. Will the model of democracy shape global expansion? Another source of power in global competition is the ability to provide important biological technologies and products to others. For example, every country now wants a coronavirus vaccine that is not only promised, but can be delivered quickly. Chinese vaccines have achieved high immunization rates in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. On January 18, 2021, it was announced that only 25 Russian vaccines were given out-of-study in all low-income countries. The Americas Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are noteworthy (the latter was developed by Germans BioNtech), but despite US approval in December 2020, they are not available in the developing world. In addition, they are expensive and the latter require a cold chain, which is not feasible in many countries.

Addressing these challenges requires a nationwide network approach that combines important roles for both sovereign states and global networks. Consider a coronavirus vaccine. The United Kingdom, an ally of the United States, provides cutting-edge science for the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and is continually updating for evolving strains. Meanwhile, our US partner, India, has the capacity to mass-produce and supply vaccines globally. Vaccines promised for a fee to developing countries require only standard refrigeration. As of December 30, Russia’s Sputnik V accounted for 11% and China’s Sinovac 6.6%, compared to 44% of the 3.6 billion supply of low- and middle-income countries. And it has already been shipped to places of geopolitical competition with China such as Maldives and Bhutan. This is concrete evidence of how the D-10 groups of the 10 major democracies that make up India, Australia and South Korea, in addition to the G7, will meet later this year to innovate and deliver supply chain muscles. is. The United States, which is safe, innovative and prosperous at home, is at the heart of the success of such networks, and China can be productively involved, but not overly dependent.

From fast followers to frontier innovation

Xi Jinping under the regime China is, as the focus of the plan to overtake the US leadership in innovation, we are placing a biological technology along with artificial intelligence (AI). By 2018, an estimated $ 100 billion has already been invested in life sciences, helping China’s latest five-year plan reach its 2020 goals. Of the 2 million scientists who returned to China in the six years to 2019, about 250,000 are engaged in life sciences. Expanding domestic demand also promotes innovation. While the United States launches about $ 400 billion annually in pharmaceuticals, China is currently the second largest biopharmacy market with 2018 sales of $ 137 billion. Well-documented espionage is also helpful.

China has made great strides in certain innovative areas. According to a recent analysis, China holds 17% of the world’s genome-related patents, 19% after the United States. The U.S.-China Economic Security Review Board described China’s rapid growth over the past decade, estimating its biologics and agricultural biotechnology markets to be about $ 5.5 billion and $ 8.1 billion, respectively. It is well below the market estimates of $ 118 billion and $ 110 billion. Five of the 10 largest initial public offerings (IPOs) of biotechnology in 2019 are based in China, the largest of which has raised more than $ 980 million Hansoh (diabetes and neurotherapy producer) It is due to. According to economists, China is committed to linking health and digital innovation with the next trillion-dollar industry, with digital pharmacy JD Health accounting for $ 3.5 billion in its December 2020 IPO.

China follows the ancient trajectory of countries catching up with more industrialized economies. Initially prosperous by imitation, it needs to innovate more and more as it approaches the technological frontier alongside the advanced industrial economy. It was considered that the 19th century continental European or US economy had caught up with the Industrial Revolution Britain and more recently with Japan or South Korea. Today, China has essentially reached the frontier of digital technologies such as AI and is moving towards the frontier of biological technologies. Continuing the transition is very important and is a declared goal for China’s continued economic growth.

However, due to China’s size, this is a very destructive goal for existing (fully rational) developed countries. China spent 2.1% of GDP on research and development in 2018. That was $ 468 billion (in purchasing power parity), about 80% of US spending. If China’s GDP grows, even with conservative estimates, its research budget will soon be significantly higher than that of the United States. In many respects, it is a global benefit to unleash a new wave of biological technological innovation. In addition, the United States has successfully responded to highly innovative competitors. The well-known Advanced Project Research Agency was a response to (original) Sputnik. The point is that the United States now needs to adapt to the nature of innovation in order to respond effectively.

So how can the United States respond? One of the important factors is to set the right goals. The United States may face fellow Cold War-proven fellow innovators and prosperity, and must pursue long-term strategic advantage instead of domination.

Second, in order to achieve such benefits, the United States should not simply imitate China’s highly successful top-down efforts. Unlike China, the United States is currently on an innovative frontier and needs to foster the complex and innovative ecosystem of the type needed to stay there. For example, drug development relies on both the pharmaceutical industry and the more noisy, risky, venture capital-backed biotechnology sector. As the World Bank explains, fostering mature innovation systems and mature innovation systems relies heavily on factors such as strengthening joint projects and minimizing the gap between research leaders and delays.

Third, such complexity does not mean that the government is not important. Governments must protect innovation from intelligence and unwelcome investment. Governments are also responsible for developing innovative capabilities that do not work well on the market alone, such as training the next generation of scientists and funding areas with little short-term benefit. Vaccine research is usually unprofitable backwater, but it can eventually become public and strategic. Profit.

Finally, allies and partners are now crucial to innovation. Even the 328 million highly innovative US citizens will struggle to innovate the increasingly educated 1398 million Chinese. Think about the coronavirus. British scientists have contributed to the most important treatments of perhaps the most important global vaccines from the steroid dexamethasone and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Germany’s BioNtech collaborated on the Pfizer vaccine. Of course, working with a partner can be difficult. In February 2020, European Commission President Ursula von der Reyen explained the concept of technological sovereignty, in which the European Union contrasts with Silicon Valley and is as directed to the United States as China.

A national networked approach brings all this together by building domestic innovation within a sovereign state like the United States and across global networks. These global innovation networks can be conceptualized as concentric circles that help balance the benefits of security and exchange. Circles range from well-established networks dealing with the most delicate issues like the Five Eyes in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to groups like the D-10 and others including China with controlled technology exchanges. It extends to the network of. It brings great benefits to the world.

But while it may be great to invent a great vaccine or biological technology, what if you can’t produce it on a large scale?

Middle Kingdom in the global supply chain

The coronavirus has highlighted weaknesses in the global supply chain for pharmaceuticals, vaccine manufacturing, and health products such as personal protective equipment (PPE). The United States imports almost half of its PPE from China. Similarly, 80% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in the United States are said to come from other countries such as China and India. In addition, India is a major API maker, but India relies on China for three-quarters of its generic drug APIs. Also, the Indian API is about 35% expensive. Not surprisingly, in 2019, influential Chinese economists insisted on curbing drug exports as a countermeasure against the ongoing trade war.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos