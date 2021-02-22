Fitbit may have a more affordable subscription hierarchy under Google





Google may have already considered the Fitbit acquisition complete, but there are still some loose ends that need to be addressed. However, in the meantime, at least behind the scenes, the two seem to be proceeding normally. Fitbit is likely to continue to work as it does today, but there may be some changes to the way we do business. This may include a cheaper subscription hierarchy, which is also Google’s way to monetize the data that fitness tracker giants can collect.

Of course, you don’t have to pay a penny just to use Fitbit, but the company’s premium subscriptions, of course, offer even more benefits to fitness-minded users. These include metrics and analysis, guides and tips, and access to historical data. The latter may be key to how Google can benefit from controversial acquisitions.

According to a survey submitted to users, Fitbit may be introducing a new subscription tier that is lower than the premium $ 9.99 / month. On top of the free tier, this tier provides, among other things, access to historical data for metrics over a month or so. At this time, the free tier only stores data for up to 30 days.

Android Central suggests that this will be a way for Google to monetize from Fitbit user data. As part of Google’s compromise to obtain regulatory approval for the acquisition, Google has agreed not to use Fitbit data for targeted advertising that is considered a privacy breach. As a data company, the subscription tier seems to be the next best strategy, as it’s a significant loss to Google.

This doesn’t mean that Google won’t use that data for any other purpose, but it won’t use it for targeted advertising. We’re still not sure if this new subscription will succeed, but users may want to prepare for the inevitable hand changes behind the scenes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos