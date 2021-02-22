Black college students say Google’s “pipeline” program was disorganized





According to the NBC, some black college students in Google’s 2017 Howard West program have criticized the company for breaking promises, cultural conflicts, and turmoil.

Students shared their experience of microaggression on Google’s campus, with employees staring at badges and checking them frequently. Others were asked if they belonged there, and one student was mistaken for a member of the kitchen staff.

2018-19 participant Sarah Cooper said no one seemed to have seen African Americans before.

Read more: AOC volunteering at a Texas food bank during a weather crisis

Lauren Clayton, the only black woman to win the coveted Google internship in 2017, enjoyed the program, but other participants joined in criticism of Google’s program. Many believe that tech giants focus on their needs rather than the needs of their students.

Daniel Erhabor, a 2018-19 international student from Nigeria, said his experience at Google gave him “wrong hope” about his post-internship opportunities. After failing to interview Google, he returned to Nigeria without receiving a full-time offer from another company’s job.

I wanted to get a tech job, but I didn’t feel the false hope that it was okay, so I wanted to have an interview that was similar to an actual job interview.

Google’s experience with Howard West and the Tech Exchange Program reminds us that even if the diversity program that claims to incorporate POC is well-meaning or valuable, it requires careful consideration and planning. I will. Otherwise, sales will continue.

— Jennifer Elias (@jenn_elias) February 22, 2021

CNBC reported that Google described the program as a “pipeline” program rather than as a recruitment initiative. This was one of many initiatives taken by the technology industry to increase employee diversity and inclusiveness.

Google’s current workforce share is 3.7% black, up slightly from 2.4% in 2014, according to the Annual Diversity Report.

Howard West, President of Howard University’s Wayne AI Frederick, says Howard West produces hundreds of ready-to-use black computer science graduates in the industry. 2017.

Since its inception in 2017, program leaders have expected more than 700 students to gain experience at Google’s headquarters in Silicon Valley within five years. The company accepts less than 200 students.

Participants in the 2017-2020 program conducted a variety of reviews, then focused on the goodwill of the initiative undermined by mediocre implementation and confusion.

Read more: Chicago journalism students call attention to the unsolved murder of 51 women

It left a bad taste in my mouth because the person who overlooked the program had made an appointment, and you don’t know how you graduate when you’re in school with that finances “Clayton said.

A Google spokesperson emailed a statement to NBC to defend the program, acknowledging that there was more work to be done at the same time.

Ninety-five percent of students in the latest class rated TechExchange’s overall experience as positive. We are pleased that our students are aware of the value of this first initiative. We also know that there is always something to do. We met with HBCU last month to discuss how to work together to deepen our partnership, including an ongoing focus on these initiatives. Doing this right is very important.

Did you subscribe to TheGrios Podcast Dear Culture? Download the latest episode now!

TheGrio is currently available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

share

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos