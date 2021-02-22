Huawei will look to pig farming and mining as smartphone sales are expected to decline by up to 60% in 2021.





Huawei looks to pig farming and mining as smartphone sales are expected to decline by up to 60% in 2021 (screenshot on Pexels official website)

Huawei may have been the number one smartphone maker in the world, despite losing access to suppliers from the U.S. in 2019, but in fact surpassed both Apple and Samsung in 2020. ..

Exactly a year later, the US Department of Commerce actually added Huawei to its entity list, forcing Chinese companies to stop doing business with Google. Suddenly, foundries that used American technology couldn’t ship to Huawei without a license.

Why did Huawei enter the pig farming industry?

In November, Huawei launched a known Honor subbrand in partnership with Huawei to ensure that certain chips and other US components are not banned, according to PhoneArena. The $ 15 billion reported that Huawei actually received in this sale is highly needed, and Huawei could still be the seventh largest smartphone maker this year.

The BBC reports that Huawei’s smartphone production could actually decline by as much as 60% this year, even though the reported company has yet to confirm the numbers. The company is currently looking for other ways to earn money, leading to the pig farming industry. In an unexpected combination, Huawei is currently working on pig farming or pig farming.

It is reportedly a major industry in China, home to about 50% of the world’s live pigs and pigs. Huawei is also introducing technology into the pig industry mentioned above using facial recognition to identify individual pigs. The farm also uses other techniques to monitor pig diet, exercise and weight.

Huawei mining

A Huawei spokesman discussed the new entry of tech companies into the pig farming industry. A spokeswoman said pig farming is just another example of how to try to revitalize some traditional industries along with ICT or information and communication technology to add value to the industry of today’s 5G era. Said.

In addition to pig farming, Huawei is now looking to reach out to the mining industry. The company’s founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, just introduced a mining lab earlier this month.

Next, Len wants to use the new Huawei technology to turn miners into regular white-collar workers and work in suits and ties. Later, executives added that the new Huawei mine would have fewer workers, increased safety and increased efficiency.

The decline in sales of smartphone units in 2021

According to a TechSpot article, the company will sell 189 million smartphones in 2020 and 240 million in 2019, compared to just 70-80 million smartphones this year. It has been.

This may be the result of what happened when the US Department of Commerce added the company to the entity list.

