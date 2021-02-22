Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Review: Despite Deficiencies, Versatile Package





The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (review) is an impeccable smartphone, but it’s expensive. This makes it the next best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the series. The price is over 81,999 rupees, and the Galaxy S21 Plus is a toned-down model compared to the Ultra. However, we do not compromise on the key parameters that define the Galaxy S21 series. Equipped with 5G network support, AMOLED screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, triple rear camera capable of recording video at resolutions up to 8K, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, waterproof and dustproof IP68 rating, high capacity battery I am. With quick charge support. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra brings you the best. But can the same be said for the entire Galaxy S21 Plus? Let’s check.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Design

The Galaxy S21 Plus is designed with the same blueprint as the Galaxy S21 series smartphones. It has a minimal design with comfortable ergonomics for ease of use. Premium glass metal construction with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. Starting with the back profile, the phone has three color options – Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black. The back of the Phantom Silver variation (review unit) has a reflective frosted glass cover that bends inward from the side to fit the frame. Speaking of frames, it’s made of metal and extends around the rear camera module. When the frame is entangled, the otherwise protruding rear camera module appears to be part of the entire package, not a messy unit slammed into the phone.

The frame supports the design index of the Galaxy S21 Plus, especially the side profile, but it cannot be added to the utility beyond aesthetics. That said, the phone looks uniform in all respects, but in everyday use you’ll notice some design irregularities. For example, the camera module on the back may stick out, causing the phone to wobble a little on a flat surface. In addition, the razor-thin power button and volume rocker key on the right side of the frame are other design elements that aren’t very user-friendly to operate. It’s within reach, but it’s a little hard to push, and every time you need to push it, it’s a hassle.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Display and Audio

The second best smartphone in the Galaxy S21 series has a serious downgrade in display and display technology. The Galaxy S21 Plus replaces the previous model’s two-sided curved display with a flat 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The display supports refresh rates up to 120Hz, but the screen resolution is toned down to fullHD + instead of the Galaxy S20 Plus’s QHD + (review).

Despite the downgrade, the Galaxy S21 Plus display is by no means incompetent or bad. Bright, vibrant and responsive. It is easy to read even in direct sunlight and easy to read regardless of the light conditions. The screen has an adaptive refresh rate that automatically switches between 48Hz and 120Hz based on on-screen content requirements. In actual use, the content looks sharp and the user interface transitions look smooth.

The display is complemented by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The speakers are large and clear and have a surround sound effect. For gamers, there is a dedicated “Dolby Atmos for Gaming” audio profile for sound settings. Amplifies speaker performance in some game titles.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Camera

The Galaxy S21 Plus brings the same camera setup that was part of the Galaxy S20 Plus, except for the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The phone has a 12 megapixel primary sensor (OIS) with f1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and 120 degree field of view (FoV), and a 64MP telephoto sensor (OIS with F / 2.0 aperture). On the front is a 10MP sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture.

Aside from the details, camera performance is good, if not an exception. The primary rear camera is tuned to capture images in highly saturated colors. Take detailed shots with good dynamic range, highlights, and shadow details. Ultra wide sensor is also good. A bright sensor with a wide FoV suitable for taking landscape photos. The sensor flattens the distortion at the frame edges to make the output look linear. Unfortunately, this sensor also doesn’t work as a close-up shot (macro) sensor either. Limited to ultra-wide-angle imaging only. That said, the Galaxy S21 Plus rear camera lacks the versatility of the Galaxy S20 Plus. The third sensor here is the telephoto sensor, which allows up to 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The 3x zoomed image looks decent, but the 30x captured image is full of noise and you can see that it lacks detail. In fact, anything captured above 3x zoom shows poor quality.

When it comes to the front camera, it performs well and takes decent portraits with a balanced mix of natural details and artificially induced beauty. It produces a smooth bokeh during the day, but it is difficult in dark places. Thankfully, there’s a night mode dedicated to low light selfies that works well in most cases.

When it comes to video, the Galaxy S20 Plus can record video at 24fps with resolutions up to 8K. In addition, you can record 4K video at 60fps from all camera sensors except telephoto. Unfortunately, you can’t switch sensors while recording 4K video at 60fps. However, it is possible with 30fps 4K video. For value-added features, you can now extract high-resolution screenshots from 8K videos. In addition, the phone has a director’s view mode that displays the video from each rear sensor in real time. This feature brings great value to the user experience, especially for content creators.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Specifications Display: 6.7 inch fullHD + Dynamic AMOLED2X, HDR10 +, 120Hz refresh rate (Adaptation: 48hz-120hz) Rear camera: 12MP f / 1.8 (wide) OIS + 12MP f / 2.2 (ultra wide) + 64MP f / 2.0 OIS Front Camera: 10MP f / 2.2 Processor: Exynos 2100 Battery: 4800 mAh, 25W Wired Fast Charger and 15W Wireless Support, Wireless PowerShare OS: Android 11, OneUI 3.1 RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5) Storage : 128GB and 256GB intrusion protection: Yes, IP68 connection: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 Dimensions: 75.6mm x 161.5mm x 7.8mm Weight: 202g Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Performance

The Galaxy S21 Plus features an Exynos 2100 system-on-chip and is paired with 8 GB RAM (LPDDR5) and up to 256 GB (UFS 3.1) onboard storage. Phone performance is smooth and there are no visible flaws. The important thing is that there are no thermal issues and performance is consistent regardless of usage. This phone launches the Android 11 operating system-based OneUI 3.1 user interface. It looks good and is easy to operate. However, there are instances of advertising in the user interface that look cheap and hinder the overall user experience.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: Battery

The Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a 4,800 mAh battery and is supported by a 25W fast wired charger (sold separately) and a 15W wireless charger (sold separately). The battery life is good, and a fully charged battery will have a battery life of about one day. Charging time is fast, but not fast enough to burn. It takes about 2 hours for the battery to charge from 0 to 100% using a supported 25W quick charger. Wireless charging is slow and slow, and it takes about 4 hours to completely replenish a fully depleted battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Review: Verdict

The Galaxy S21 Plus offers some serious design and performance upgrades over its predecessor. In addition, we provide support for 5G networks. This guarantees the future of 5G services in India. Therefore, the Galaxy S21 Plus takes into account its exquisite design, sophisticated performance, and all-round connectivity. Otherwise, it’s better to use the Galaxy S20 Plus. It’s significantly cheaper and has better display and camera parameters than the Galaxy S21 Plus. If you don’t like Chinese brands, we recommend exploring the Xiaomi Mi 10 and OPPO Find X2. Both are offered at a significantly lower price than you would pay for the Galaxy S21 Plus.

