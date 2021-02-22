How Xena Workwear’s Google Shopping Strategy Brings 10x Advertising Revenue





Last year, DTC-branded customer acquisition games changed, customer acquisition costs fluctuated, and e-commerce became the primary retail channel. Two years ago, the DTC brand Xena Workwear was an online-only brand that was able to put some of these changes into a year of growth. Annual sales in 2020 increased by more than 1,000%, reaching the milestone of selling 1,000 pairs of boots a month.

Eugene Furman of Xena CMO believes that efficient use of Google Shopping and Google Search Ads is responsible for growth. Together with Facebook ads, they make up over 75% of the brand’s marketing budget. Amazon is where many consumers start searching, but he said he wants to invest in Google to provide a wealth of data compared to Amazon.

According to Farman, Amazon manages all the data.If someone searches [your brand] Amazon sends all your data to Amazon. They control everything. They may share it with you, but they are trying to grow sales on their own site. But Google drives to your site and they want to promote you. Amazon is like renting, Google is like owning. We’re getting more data from Google about who is searching for us, how many people are clicking on it, and what we are searching for. [search] The term refers to us.

Over the past six months, Xena has increased its advertising spend on Google from just over $ 1,000 to up to thousands of dollars a day, Ferman said. At that time, 90% of the customers who visited the site through Google Shopping were new customers, and the brand confirmed a return on investment that was 10 times the total advertising cost.

But growing through Google isn’t as easy as spending more money, Ferman said.

According to Farman, the basic goal is to increase spending and keep looking at profits. However, it’s actually a bit difficult to scale. I can’t spend $ 1 million on Google overnight and expect a profit worth $ 1 million. Algorithms take time and time to tailor ads and deliver them to the right people. Increasing a lot of spending at once will result in diminishing returns. As a result, I was trying to slowly but steadily increase spending on Google Ads. It was up to a few thousand dollars a day. This is pretty important, as you can imagine, but keep increasing your spending as long as you see revenue.

As the brand grew, Ferman said the advertising terminology used expanded from just brand terminology to adjoining terms such as horseback riding.

Google last year[ショッピング]We changed the behavior of the tabs so that they can be sold for free on Google in April 2020, and the sales commission for Google Shopping was abolished in June. Currently, brands don’t cost to list their products on Google, but they can still pay for sponsored listings at the top of the Google search page. Paid lists still beat free lists and the usual SEO strategy works to order search results, but Google is presenting this change as a win-win for everyone involved. ..

For retailers, Bill Lady, Google’s commerce president, this change means free exposure to the millions of people who come to Google every day because of their shopping needs. For shoppers, it means more products from more stores and can be found on the Google Shopping tab. For advertisers, this means that paid campaigns can be reinforced with a free list.

The brand almost returned to spending on Google Ads in the previous quarter after withdrawing from a lot of digital spending throughout 2020. Google’s search and advertising revenue for the quarter ending early February increased from $ 27.2 billion to $ 31.9 billion. Last quarter.

