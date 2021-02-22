High-tech companies need to invest





Bottlenecks in crowded elevators, crowded dining areas, and security barriers during peak hours are no longer acceptable, but managing these areas can be a burden to valuable human resources.

You can’t always have 20 people at the door or in a busy area, making sure everyone is socially separated, says Goodall. You need to consider how to manage it in a cost-effective way.

The answer lies in an analytics-enabled camera with advanced object detection and AI capabilities. These smart cameras can monitor crowd flow and occupancy, eliminating the need to count people inside and outside the building.

You can send data directly to a digital display that shows your current occupancy and trigger an alert when capacity is reached. The self-learning feature also allows you to identify peak hours and large areas of the entire building.

Most existing digital cameras can be upgraded with new technology. This is a smart alternative to investing in an entirely new system.

Really clean hygiene

Another 2021 predicament for organizations is to reconcile effective hygiene measures with sustainability goals.

Dawn ONeil, director of e-Water Systems, a new Australian sanitary technology company, said the killing of COVID-19 was costly due to the increase in chemicals and plastics in our environment. And this faces all our efforts to reduce waste, reduce costs, protect people from harm, and increase the sustainability of today’s businesses.

e-Water uses electrolysis technology to convert water and salt into organic, TGA-certified, commercial-grade disinfectants that are produced onsite and distributed in refillable spray bottles. There are no supply issues, plastic use, or chemical waste. Companies that are already using this technology include Google, ANZ and Lend Lease.

e-Water is a sustainable, risk-free, simple and elegant hygiene solution, says ONeil. As a must-have technology in 2021, it’s very easy.

Eyes and ears

Contact tracing technology is another rapidly evolving area in an era when anxiety about infection is likely to last for months or even years.

Appearance search technology can identify the person in the camera’s footage with a physical description and track the movement of doors, surfaces, furniture, and anyone in close contact with the person inside the building. I will.

Goodall says it’s far better than someone searching for hours of footage.

Face mask detection technology is another video-based tool for these safety-focused eras. Cameras with AI-enabled video analytics can detect human faces to determine if they are masked and display automatic alerts or reminders.

Going in and out

Alternative dual authentication contactless office access. Getty.

In office buildings, entry points are an ongoing challenge with social distances set. An alternative to physical doors and barriers to entry is a wise investment, says Goodall.

He says we need to make it easy for people to get in and out of the building. Contactless payment is the method everyone has to do now.

He adds: Face recognition technology and biometrics for access control have improved significantly in the last 12-18 months. The level of accuracy and cost effectiveness is much better.

Instead of the old-fashioned entry pass, he says, many companies are opting for double-authenticated, non-contact access via mobile phones.

The system recognizes the mobile phone when approaching, and at the same time the camera confirms with face recognition.

Biometric technology is another new game changer in the field, granting access by scanning human fingerprints, iris patterns, and even bloodstreams.

Guarantee of the future with technology

Jonathan Hannam, managing partner of real estate technology investor Taronga Ventures, believes companies should support technology that drives meaningful long-term change.

When investing in technology, he says, you need to think about what’s coming to the horizon. Wellness, sustainability and clean air issues will occur well beyond this time.

His portfolio includes emerging companies such as Cognian Technologies, a cost-effective solution for transforming traditional buildings into smart buildings using Syncromesh, a wireless technology platform that enhances the Internet of Things (IoT). Companies are included.

Another new innovator is the Ground floor. This is an automatic parcel management system that addresses the problems of crowded delivery areas, packed post offices, and additional staffing.

Liftango is a car pooling platform that provides organizations with a framework for sustainable commuting, and Switch Automation enhances digital building management strategies through state-of-the-art analytics.

These innovative technologies will lead to investments that will continue to pay dividends for years to come, says Hannam. Future guarantees of assets with technology are a way to maintain or improve future profits.

