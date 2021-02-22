Nokia 5.4 Review: Excellent Design, Easy-to-Use Smartphone-Get Multiple Features at Affordable Price





Nokia 5.4 Review: India’s low-priced and mid-segment smartphones have always been popular, and many people here are trying to buy smartphones with multiple features at affordable prices. To meet this demand of Indian smartphone users and capture this big market, major brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Poco and Nokia regularly make budget-friendly phones domestically. Bring in and attract customers.

Nokia smartphones from HMD Global are doing well in the Indian mid-segment smartphone market. In addition, as demand for mid-segment smartphones continues to grow in Japan, the company recently launched Nokia 5.4 with the aim of further expansion. Nokia 5.4 in India starts at Rs 13,999. There are two variations of smartphones. The prices of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB are 13,999 rupees and 15,499 rupees, respectively, and are available in two colors, polar night and dusk. I’ve been using this 6GB + 64GB variation (polar night color) and this is my idea.

View | Click on Zee Business Live TV Streaming below.

Well, there are a lot of phones under the category of 16,000 rupees. And why should you buy Nokia 5.4 when there are so many options available on the market? We will try to give you an answer in this review. According to me, the main USP for Nokia 5.4 is its display, design, and performance. Speaking of design and weight, it was good that the whole body was made of polycarbonate, it was quite slim (8.7 mm) and I could not feel the weight. I really liked the flashy design of Nokia 5.4. The device looks good at hand and is easy to hold. Nokia is certainly working very hard to recover in the Indian market and so far the company is doing a good job.

Comparing the Nokia 5.4 with the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, which went on sale in India at a starting price of 14,999, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Samsung Galaxy M31 (both available for Rs 16,000), I think the device will definitely compete. Ace smartphone. Overall, the look and design of Nokia 5.4 is pretty impressive.

The smartphone has a circular quad camera setup with an LED flash and fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. The fingerprint sensor located on the back was fast and easy to use. Nokia 5.4 features a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary lens on the back, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Smartphones can record video in 4K at 30FPS and 1080p at 30FPS. Nokia 5.4 has built-in camera features such as cinema mode, night mode, portrait mode, slow motion, time lapse and watermark options.

Nokia 5.4 Review

I took pictures in almost all modes offered by Nokia 5.4. I personally liked portrait mode and cinema mode. The picture was taken well in portrait mode. The device was able to click on a good photo in bright conditions. However, after using Night Mode, the images generated by Nokia 5.4 lacked sharpness. To get smoother motion shots, I tried one of the best features of this smartphone, cinema mode, while recording video. While making the video in cinema mode, the smartphone made some good videos. Overall, the camera did a pretty good job in this price range.

On the far right of Nokia 5.4, the smartphone has a volume locker and power button, and on the left side of the device, there is space dedicated to the SIM and microSD card trays and the Google Assistant button. I used the Google Assistant button on a regular basis and it worked quickly and effortlessly. At the bottom of your smartphone is a USB Type-C charging port and speaker grill. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the smartphone. Nokia 5.4 connection options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and GPS / A-GPS.

Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD + IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19: 9. The display worked well both during the day and in dark places. Brightness and color came out well even during the day. This smartphone is equipped with a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The device also has a face unlock feature, which I had no problems using. While I was taking pictures with my selfie camera, the pictures were good, but not detailed enough. However, I have to say that the selfie camera did a decent job while taking selfies from portrait mode. I personally liked portrait mode. The overall front camera experience was good.

Nokia 5.4 Front Camera:

Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomms Snapdragon 662 processor. Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 as it is and is compatible with Android 11. In terms of performance, the smartphone worked smoothly. Basic tasks such as switching apps, using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, watching videos and streaming music went smoothly. The smartphone did not fall behind during these basic tasks. This is impressive.

As for the battery, the Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging up to 10W. While playing games like Stick Cricket, Subway Surfer, LUDO King and heavy games like Asphalt 8 Racing Game for a long time, my smartphone didn’t get hot and I liked the video quality of the device. I watched some web series and movies on Netflix. , Amazon Prime and YouTube, and it was a good experience. In terms of battery performance, the Nokia 5.4 lasted more than a day on a single charge.

Nokia 5.4 Final Verdict: Overall, available at a starting price of Rs 13,999, I think Nokia 5.4 offers many great features at an affordable price. I really like the design and display of this smartphone. Smartphones can meet customer demands at very reasonable rates. However, I think Nokia should work on fast charging to compete with the rival brands on the market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos