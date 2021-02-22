jio google smartphone: Qualcomm says it’s ready to support the Jio-Google smartphone plan





Kolkata: Qualcomm, the world’s leading supplier of mobile chip, Jio-Google in India, despite national telecommunications market leaders aiming to upgrade more than 300 million feature phone users to smart devices It can play an important role in supporting smartphones.

Qualcomm has played a key role in scaling up Jios 4G VoLTE feature phones and has partnered with Jio to work together to offer new devices and products across the price range they want to promote. I think we will continue the legacy of supporting and supporting. Rajen Vagadia, president of Qualcomm India, told The Economic Times.

He said Qualcomm’s decision to support an affordable Android smartphone or the 400-series Snapdragon chipset would be confidential to Jio and Google. Analysts expect Mukesh Ambani-led Jio to soon announce a low-priced smartphone. Especially after the December quarter, when the net increase in 4G users was reported to be the lowest ever (5.2 million). The launch of budgeted smartphones is essential for Jio to retain and upgrade JioPhone users, they say. This is because the telco may cancel further in the March quarter, when 8 to 10 million JioPhone contracts are due to expire.

Qualcomms Vagadia also predicts that Calendar 2021 will be a crucial year in promoting the popularization of 5G devices in India, but the advent of 5G smartphones with prices ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 is a mobile partner. It depends on how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) position themselves in 5G. market. He said the price of 400-series entry-level 5G phones will be higher than the 400-series 4G products, given the high-end feature hosts that such devices carry, but they will fall faster. ..

Qualcomm lives according to all 5G beliefs, and given the history of 5G devices launching at a low price of 20,000 this year and the price of 4G phones falling in India, 5G scale is accelerating. I understand this. According to Vagadia, 4G phones running on both 600-series and 400-series chipsets already cost less than 10,000.

Qualcomm India’s top executives say that a basic 4G smartphone with a 5.5-6 inch screen and (1 + 8 GB) memory configuration is already in the FOB range of $ 40-50 (about 2,800-3,500). He said he could procure it. ).

Vagadia says it offers a great opportunity for local brands to revive in the smartphone space as the government encourages local smartphone manufacturing, and is working on a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the mobile sector. I will.

Qualcomm also hopes that India will become a major export hub and will follow the PLI scheme to drive components as well as phone manufacturing.

Apart from this, Vagadia has made a strong proposal to enable early availability of a combination of 5G spectral bands, including millimeter and midband. It says it helps local startups design the latest low-latency 5G solutions that can be used to deploy use cases. Like a drone, it provides last mile reach in the event of a disaster and advanced medical healthcare remotely.

Since startups have access to millimeter-wave 5G networks around the world, Indian startups need the same to design futuristic solutions of global value.

