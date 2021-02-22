Europe’s New Climate Innovation-Driven Industrial Strategy – EURACTIV.com





Europe is the undisputed world leader in clean technology such as offshore wind power. But more needs to be done to enable European businesses and workers to compete in a global economy that is increasingly energized by climate change innovation, says Peter Sweetman and Thomas Pererin. Carlin insists.

Peter Sweatman is the CEO of Climate Strategy & Partners, a leading Madrid-based climate consultancy. Thomas Pellerin-Carlin is the director of the Jacques Delors Energy Center in Paris.

Bill Gates said in a newly released book that the world over the next 30 years will need unprecedented scientific progress, technological innovation and global cooperation to avoid climate disasters. Stated. Gates is also calling on the Biden administration to increase the US federal budget for climate and clean energy research to $ 35 billion annually.

This week raises questions for Brussels policymakers, who are gathering at the European Union’s flagship conference on EU industry. What is Europe doing to win the top of this new clean technology innovation race?

As Co-Chair of a growing network of more than 12 organizations focused on climate-related research and innovation policy in the European Union, we can say that the answer is “many, but almost not enough.”

Europe is a world leader in research. So far, 27 EU member states have 50% more patents on green technology than the United States. (Because of all its clean tech muscles, China is not at the top anywhere.)

In December, EU policy makers also agreed on the $ 95.5 billion Horizon Europe, the world’s largest research and innovation program. More than one-third of this 33.4 billion is allocated to climate-related R & I.

Such EU-level resources are needed as well as the culture of innovation that pervades our cities, rural areas, universities, small businesses and large corporations. However, even with an established culture of innovation, funding for this EU climate-related innovation is largely inadequate.

More needs to be done to enable European businesses and workers to compete in the increasingly vibrant global economy of climate change innovation.

Beyond Horizon Europe, in order to truly achieve ambitious climate goals and eliminate pollution, Europe will be on the road to sustainable and lasting economic growth in the coming months. There are two main opportunities to set up.

First, the European Commission needs to develop an EU industrial strategy centered on climate innovation. Fortunately, we already have a framework for doing this. how?

The best way to enable major European industries such as steel and cement to remain competitive globally is to closely link the EU’s industrial strategy with the objectives of the EU Green Deal. This requires not only a new ecosystem approach, but also new indicators to measure competitive sustainability factors in major decarbonized industries.

Second, EU member states must be strategic in how to allocate more than 300 billion to EU recovered funds. Even with Holizen Europe, the EU provides only 5% of all European research funding.

In other words, governments have a responsibility to step up. They can start by allocating some of the COVID stimulus funding to boost their own clean technology start-ups and clean economy SMEs.

We also need to avoid damaging our net zero emissions trajectory by not directly subsidizing companies and industries that do not have a real plan to reduce carbon emissions that drive climate change.

Europe has shown how to boost the economy of the entire continent and create good jobs by focusing on climate-related innovations and leveraging existing strengths in research. Look at offshore wind.

European companies are the undisputed global leaders in this fast-growing sector. For example, ten years ago, the Danish energy company Orsted shifted its focus from oil and gas to renewable energy.

We invested in turbine blade technology to analyze large amounts of data to improve operational performance. Today, the company is a global leader in offshore wind and is the first move to a profitable but barely untouched overseas market like the United States. This means achieving higher paid European jobs and cleaner, renewable energy on the grid.

In our own work, we are directly involved with European innovators who have the courage to imagine a better world and the determination to pursue it. But I’m amazed at how often they say they lack the resources they need to realize their vision. This is unacceptable because of the balance between our climate and the future of the European economy.

In fact, steady investment in R & I, a regulatory environment that enables climate innovators, and a willingness to act early and take calculated risks are clean economic sectors that will bring Europe prosperity for generations. Helps to lead.

Today, by making long-term, strategic, and sensible policy decisions, the dynamics found in offshore wind in industries such as renewable hydrogen, building refurbishment, next-generation solar panels, batteries, green cement and steel. Can be reproduced.

This year, the European Union needs to put innovation at the center of its policy making, starting with industrial strategy and the allocation of member states of the EU Recovery Fund. Investing in climate research and innovation is not a silver bullet. But without it, much more valuable silver would be wasted buying technology from abroad.

