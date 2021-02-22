Garage full of Chris Harris and Porsche 911 GT cars





Andreas Preuninger is the boss of the Porsche GT Automotive Division and has been responsible for weight removal and wing (and sticker) sticking to the 911 for over 20 years. No one knows about a rear-engined sports car that is as hardcore as Preuninger. Maybe except Mr. Chris Harris. Before the new 911 GT3 was announced, Harris traveled to Germany to see all generations of Porsche 911 GT.

Andreas Preuninger: Chris, welcome to Noah’s Ark. One of each type of Porsche 911ever in the GT series.

Chris Harris: Did you know that ordinary people dream of either beautiful women or beautiful men? I dream of a room full of Porsche GT3s. Where do you start?

AP: Actually, without me. The second generation 996 was the first GT3 I worked on. I missed the first edition.

CH: So you didn’t develop the original, so I can say a few things, okay? I remember coming to Weissach with the first GT3s I went to England in July 1999. It was very cool, but not perfect. It wasn’t as fast as I expected and I took it to a truck with the brakes released. The second generation you developed demanded an additional 20bhp of horsepower, but I had an additional 50 horsepower and it felt like the brakes worked. Your magic has begun How did it evolve into the first GT3 RS?

AP: When I was 10 years old, I always had a Carrera RS 2.7 poster on my bed, so that was my dream project. This happened because I had to homologate the new wheel carrier of the 996 RS race car, but I wanted to pay tribute to the 2.7 RS. Therefore, we added a carbon bonnet. It was a huge wing at that time.

CH: It looks tiny.

AP: Did you know that this is the first Porsche street car decorated with Alcantara? Only handles, gear shifters, and door handles. It was my first time to use a polycarbonate window.

CH: It’s a nerd. The steering of this car is amazing. Its completely alive.

AP: BMW had just done the M3 CSL that I loved. It was a good competitor. It had a big impact on Pirelli, Michelin and the steering feel.

CH: Well, it’s 997. This car is a bit forgotten because everyone wants a second generation, but in reality this engine is great.

AP: It’s a very special car and it’s been very successful. Michelin’s ultra-high performance tires are installed for the first time. Only provided with ceramic brakes and manual gearbox. It’s all the sports car you’ve ever needed.

CH: How many times did you go to these things to remind you of the DNA of what you’re making?

AP: I think it’s very important to touch the base in an old car and reset the internal buttons, as it’s easy to admire the past and forget new ones in memory. My entire team will drive these cars to make sure the new car fits the line of its ancestors correctly. As a result, GT3’s values, virtues, and DNA remain.

BMW had just done the M3 CSL I loved: it was a good competitor

CH: Oh, 997 2nd generation. I probably ran more miles with these than any other GT3. This felt to me that your GT division was really established. Everyone wanted it.

AP: I went to town because I was able to sell enough cars to repay my investment. New brakes, center lock wheels, 3.8 liter engine, different cams, more revs, more horsepower.

CH: You once told me about the new coatings on these grills that allow for more air flow. Really, come on? But you were determined. And the people who buy these cars are paying attention to the details.

AP: We like to focus on the details because the sum of the little things makes the whole thing more desirable.

CH: It’s poetic. Well, here’s what everyone is still talking about: GT3 RS4.0. I remember having a ash face explaining how much it would cost to make a wide indicator repeater to fit the flare arch. How much was the piece of plastic again?

AP: I think it was 250,000 before making the parts. These were our first carbon bumpers. Inside, the car was stripped off. The entire package has become the benchmark for today’s cars in several ways. Thanks to newGT3, I have promoted this a lot.

CH: It’s under that cover. CanI?

AP: It’s too early to show it off. You will have to be happy to put the veil on and see it, like a bride.

CH: You flew me to Germany to not see the car. Are you not Ferrari? Yes, let’s take a look at the 991 GT3. It seems that he remembers driving in Barcelona for the first time. It soon became clear that the Spanish police were not very happy that we were there.

AP: They were chasing us by helicopter, Chris.

CH: That’s right. It was like a bad episode of Team A, and they landed a helicopter on the road, and they just said you need to go.

AP: We were worried that the camera was standing on the side of the road and all our footage was floating there.

CH: I put the SD card in my socks. Anyway, a car. This was your most controversial step. Only rear steering, electric power steering, and PDK. All internet forums have ignited.

AP: The phrase I gave this car was silent and I just drove.

CH: So what you have is that there are a lot of journalists like me, oh, it doesn’t have a manual gearbox.

AP: 911R. To be honest, the 991 GT3 was a very big project and I had to keep the manual gearbox later and introduce it to the 911 R. The star was born and the next-generation GT3 gearbox was placed on the shelf.

CH: I know the old man Im, but I love the wingless and houndstooth interior. I’m not going to stand here for a long time as my knees may wobble. Can I remove the new cover now?

AP: I told you, I’m not allowed to do that. If you lose your job, you can’t make any more of these cars.

It ’s like a car that James Bond would drive without Aston Martin in the world.

CH: Id needs to go into hiding. Oh, I just saw the 991 GT3 RS.

AP: This was a game changer when it came to tracking ability. There was no such extreme car. There was a class-leading downforce. We put them in the wind tunnel because there were other companies claiming that their cars were produced as well. It wasn’t too close. Our RS really produces 350kg of downforce at top speed.

CH: Next to GT2 RS, ignore GT3 RS 2nd generation for 1 minute. Which strange part of your brain did this 700 horsepower monster come from?

AP: I wanted an engine that sounded like a lag-free 90’s 911 turbo. If you can keep only the three cars I helped, the GT2 RS will always be one of them. The list depends on how I feel, but the GT2 RS is always there.

CH: Tell us more about this 992 GT3. The power step isn’t bigger than the last car, but 500 seconds is enough on the road, right?

AP: A car of that size and weight of 500 horsepower is enough to be put in jail in minutes. We focused on drivability and confidence. The car is much faster on the ring, so it pays off even though there are only 10 horsepower upgrades.

CH: The noise is good. I was worried that the new reg might sound a little dull inside. It really isn’t.

AP: It’s probably a little mature and sounds a little more mature, but its interior is even bigger than the old one. But it’s not just the engine. For the first time, a brand new double wishbone front axle has arrived for the a911.

CH: At the moment of thanking God, there are many Porsche racing drivers. We have been waiting for it for 20 years.

AP: It really helps the car. The car is a bit bigger, but it has its advantages. It has a wider track, a brand new front suspension, and a better one with tracknow.

CH: So is the 992 GT3 available in manual and aPDK?

AP: I’m tired of telling people what the right combination is, so I have both options.

CH: Do you have touring?

AP: Yes, shortly after putting this on the market. Then you can go to the opera. It’s like a car that James Bond would drive without Aston Martin in the world.

CH: How cool is it? James Bond driving a GT3 touring. I was talking now. Is there a convertible?

AP: No.

CH: Do you have diesel?

AP: Pffft. Yes, Chris.

CH: Do you have electric?

AP: Yeah, of course.

CH: Jokingly, looking at all of this together makes me feel a little old.

AP: Are you old? The orange 997 GT3 RS is the car I brought home from the hospital when my son was born.

CH: It’s an amazing legacy, it took years, but now it’s 20 years of good equipment, right?

AP: Still, I still have some ideas about what will happen next

Check out the brand new Porsche 911 GT3 this way. Want to know Harris’ Top 5 GT Porsche?Get a copy of today’s Top Gear Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos