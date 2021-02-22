Enterprises need to master change to define the future of post-pandemic technology





Technology was the lifeblood of the enterprise during the blockade of the coronavirus, according to a new report released by Accenture.

More than 6,200 business and technology leaders were surveyed, 92% said the organization was urgently innovating and this year was an action-inspiring phrase, and about 77% said technology architecture was “their business.

According to the Accenture Technology Vision 2021 Report, technology has enabled new ways for businesses to do their jobs and businesses, creating new interactions and experiences, and improving health and safety.

According to the report, the use of technology has changed expectations and behaviors forever, creating a whole new reality in all industries. As companies move from response to reinvention due to the crisis, the boldest and most visionary leaders will now define the future.

Accenture’s report forecasts key technology trends that will shape businesses and industries over the next three years and outlines how big companies are compressing 10 years of digital transformation into one or two years. I will.

According to Accenture, the outbreak of pandemics has helped business leaders grow revenue five times faster than they only doubled between 2015 and 2018. As a result, companies are competing to reinvent themselves and take advantage of technological innovation to shape the new realities they face, according to the report.

Paul Doherty, Accenture Group CEO and Chief Technology Officer, said the pandemic pushed a huge fast-forward button into the future.

He commented: Many organizations use technology in an extraordinary way to keep their businesses and communities running at a pace they previously thought impossible, while others have the digital foundation needed to rapidly pivot. Lacking, faced the harsh reality of shortcomings.

We are now transforming this true moment of technology into a moment of trust that embraces the power of exponential technology change to completely rethink and reconstruct the future of business and human experience. I have one opportunity.

Recommendation

Accenture’s technology vision identifies five trends that companies need to address in the next three years to address all parts of their business.

These include building high-tech architectures, adopting digital twins, democratizing technology, creating new work cultures, and increasing the impact of complex ecosystems. Leaders also “need to broaden their leadership horizons.

According to a statement in the report, technology makes the most daring ambitions feasible, but people are the northern stars that provide vision and direction.

“As they pioneer New Normal, businesses are ready to make a big impact on the world around them, and financial success is just one measure of leadership.

