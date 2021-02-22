Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Released in India





The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) are available in India and are priced at Rs. 1,799 rupees 2,499 each. The wireless neckband earphones feature Active Noise Canceling (ANC), and the wireless speakers have a rated output of 16W and a two-driver setup with IPX7 water resistance. Xiaomi’s new audio products are offered under the Mi brand, offering premium features and design at a competitive price that competes head-on with rival brands such as Realme and Boat.

Price and stock status of Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) in India

Pricing is especially impressive with feature sets using Rs. The 1,799 Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro is one of the most affordable wireless headsets with ANC currently available in India. Rs. The 2,499 Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) is also very affordable, promising premium features and loud sound. Both products can be purchased from the online Mi store.

Specifications and functions of Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro is a more feature-rich version of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones released for Rs in late 2019. 1,599. Just rupees. With over 200 more, Xiaomi offers minor improvements throughout the headset, including enhanced Bluetooth codec support and IPX5 water resistance, as well as key additional ANC features.

Charging is done via the Micro-USB port, and the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro’s battery life is claimed to be 20 hours on a single charge. The earphones have a 10mm dynamic driver and the neckband itself has physical controls for playback, volume and ANC.

Specifications and functions of Mi portable Bluetooth speaker (16W)

The second product released by Xiaomi is the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W), which, as the name implies, has a rated output of 16W via two 8W full-range drivers. The speaker also complies with the IPX7 standard for water resistance, and can handle serious exposure to water, such as being completely submerged for a short time. There is also a stereo pairing mode that allows you to use two of these speakers together as a stereo pair.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) has a built-in microphone that requires dual equalizer mode, a battery life of 13 hours on a single charge, and allows the speaker to be used as a hands-free device. The large 16W speaker follows the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India in 2020 and is priced at Rs. 1,399.

Is Mi10i a OnePlus Nord Killer? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

