Mindtree brings Google Cloud Partner specialization in application development





-Awareness highlights Mindtree’s technical proficiency and proven success in building and managing cloud-based applications.

Warren, NJ and Bangalore, India, February 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has achieved application development partner specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Did. This area of ​​expertise highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in building customer solutions for application development using Google Cloud technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners who have proven their technical proficiency and success in the areas of professional solutions and services. Gaining this awareness highlights Mindtree’s ability to successfully digitize from cloud migration to application use and modernization.

Mindtree is Google Cloud’s premier partner, providing clients with all kinds of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, SAP implementations, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

“Mindtree is committed to helping businesses grow and grow their businesses by leveraging Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure and a set of robust cloud solutions,” Mindtree’s customer success, data and Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head of Intelligence, said. “This awareness gives companies looking to move their legacy applications and workloads to Google Cloud even more confident that Mindtree will help organizations effectively drive cloud adoption initiatives.”

Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree strengthens its position as a partner to help customers build, design and build, bring faster, more resilient and more reliable systems to market faster. I made it possible.

About Mind Tree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that helps companies combine size and agility to achieve a competitive advantage. Mindtree, “Borndigital” in 1999, now Larsen & Toubro Group Company, applies its deep domain knowledge to more than 275 enterprise client engagements to eliminate silos, understand digital complexity and take new initiatives. Get to market sooner. It enables IT to move at the speed of business and leverages new technologies and the efficiency of continuous delivery to drive business innovation. With operations in more than 15 countries around the world, our company is always the best, embodied daily by a culture of victory consisting of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, supportive and devoted “mind tree minds”. Is considered one of the workplaces of.

For more information about us, please visit www.mindtree.com or follow @ Mindtree.

For more information, please contact: INDIA Tanuja SinghMindtree Ltd[email protected]

Source Mind Tree

