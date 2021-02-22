Apple AirPods 3: The leaked image is reported to show a new look with a surprise feature





Apple AirPods 3 reports leaks and complaints with surprise features and new look (Simple Alpaca YouTube screenshot)

According to many rumors, the latest Apple AirPods 3 has just been leaked online, both in appearance and expected features. Earlier proposals reported that future versions of the aforementioned entry-level AirPods would look like the current AirPods Pro.

Will AirPods 3 come out?

A decent track record site, 52Audio’s report, has just published some photos that look like the following AirPods. They look like the AirPods Pro mentioned above, but with shorter stems and more bulbous earpieces.

The rumored charging case is reported to be wider and narrower than the current case of known AirPods. This is a bit more accurate than the AirPods Pro case, but not as wide as the Pro version.

What really distinguishes the AirPods 3 compared to the AirPods Pro seems to be the aforementioned arrangement of other vents designed to even out the pressure for better wearing without discomfort.

It’s not clear, but what will the eartips look like in the future? Today’s AirPods Pro are equipped with silicon eartips that create noise cancellation, so regular AirPods don’t.

Rumors of AirPods 3

Images allegedly show that the AirPods 3 don’t have ear tips, but suggest that they could still be supplied. The report also makes a surprising claim that users can expect the AirPods Pro audio capabilities introduced in AirPods 3, known as spatial audio.

For those who haven’t tried the AirPods Pro or the new AirPods Max, it’s still a dream. This means that users can get a movie-like sound with the right content, such as watching a movie or watching a show on a compatible iPhone or iPad. The new Spatial audio also reportedly comes with dynamic head tracking that allows the user to turn while the audio is locked to the tablet or phone.

Also read: AirPods Max Guide: How to fix issues, restart, reset to factory settings; now supports MacBook!

Are there new AirPods in 2021? AirPods 3 release date

According to Forbes, it’s still pretty amazing how premium features will appear in the next entry-level version of AirPods. If this is true, it makes a big difference between both AirPods 3s compared to the AirPods Pro with the noise-canceling feature that the AirPods Pro mentioned above can provide to users.

The release date for Apple AirPods 3 could actually be March 2021. That is, the user does not have to wait that long. The design is reported to be able to answer many other questions, such as the price of the AirPods 3 and whether it’s actually called the AirPods 3.

If the future is a direct replacement for the current AirPods, the article suggests that it may be its future name.

However, if your headphones are between your AirPods Pro and your current headphones, either AirPods Pro SE or AirPods Plus could be the name.

Related article: Apple Airpods Max Condensation issues are more concerned than previously thought: are there any fixes yet?

