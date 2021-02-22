Street Fighter V Dan gets a new gameplay trailer about Dan to celebrate its release





Capcom today released the Street Fighter V Champion Edition DLC character Dan Hibiki, with a trailer celebrating it.

Published February 22, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

The trailer introduces the unlikely hero gameplay, including most of his moves.

Dan is the first DLC character in the game’s fifth and final season, including Rose, Oro, rival school Akira, and another unannounced fighter.

You can check him out with the following actions, along with his introductory video explaining his movements.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is currently available for PS4 and PC.

If you are new to the Champion Edition, see Capcom’s description.

Dominate the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! This new version includes all content from both the original release and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (except Fighting Chance Costumes, Brand Collaboration Costumes, and Capcom Pro Tour DLC). Champion Edition will add each character, stage, and other content released after Arcade Edition with the release of this new version. Total: 40 characters, 34 stages, over 200 costumes, all in one knockout edition! Are you ready? Fight!

All game mode additions and balance updates are free for Street Fighter V version owners. In addition, all DLC characters can earn completely free of charge by completing various in-game challenges and receiving earned in-game currency called Fight Money. For those who can’t wait, in-game content is instantly available with real money. Certain additional content can only be obtained using the fight money that can be earned in normal gameplay.

