Getting news from Facebook and Google is convenient, but it costs a lot of money





Digital platforms such as Facebook and Google provide easy access to media and information. However, our collective reliance on these tech giants can reduce the quality of journalism in the long run and exacerbate us all.

Tensions between reader convenience and funding for journalism are highlighted by Facebook’s recent move to block news in Australia rather than paying media companies under the new regulations.

In these situations, it is surprisingly common in life that each individual acts for his or her best interests, but still loses in some way. Economists see them through the lens of the prisoner’s dilemma. This is a well-known parable from game theory and may well explain our digital platform ecosystem.

What is the prisoner’s dilemma?

Imagine two prisoners being cross-examined in separate rooms for the crime they committed. If they provide evidence of a crime, a commutation will be provided for each.

If both prisoners provide evidence, they are both convicted of the crime. If only one does so, he or she will receive the reduced sentence and the other will receive the harshest sentence. If neither provides evidence, the investigator can only convict them of a minor offense.

Now, take the position of either criminal. Whatever the conspirators do, it is always in your own interest to provide evidence. If your conspirator does not, you get off with a light sentence. If your conspirators do so too, you will both be convicted, but if you did not provide evidence yourself, you would have been even more severely convicted.

By this logic, both prisoners will give evidence (which is the dominant strategy for each of them), but with worse consequences than if both were silent.

This parable is one of the most famous and successful models of game theory that has been widely used to study nuclear weapons racing, climate change, evolution of cooperation, doping in sports, and many other phenomena.

Does the digital platform show a prisoner’s dilemma?

Digital platforms allow users to easily access news and information by integrating it with other services. Finding news directly from your provider is not very convenient.

If we choose to get news and information on these platforms, we will focus on convenience individually, but not on the impact on news quality in the long run.

Google and Facebook dominate the news ecosystem without creating their own content. You create value by using the platform, but the quality of the news and information you get depends on how much of that value is ultimately sent to the journalist or newsroom that produces the content.

If your content provider has little value, you may have little incentive to develop high-quality content. This is the result of the classic prisoner’s dilemma, which is exacerbating all of us.

Alternatively, if digital platforms pass a lot of value to content providers, we can all benefit from both high quality content and accessibility.

Who sees the value of news and information?

Digital platforms gain enormous value by monetizing the time and attention we spend on them and the data we generate.

There’s good reason to think that digital platforms bring great value to news and content providers, but it’s hard to tell how much they’re worth.

If easy access to news means people read more news than they would otherwise, digital platforms are creating value overall, some of which benefits content providers. I will.

On the other hand, there is good reason to believe that most of its value will ultimately be used to produce news and content.

The platform is in a very strong position to negotiate with the provider on how much to pay for the news. This is because the platform can easily replace one news provider with another. The Sydney Morning Herald article and the article on the same topic in the Australian Financial Review can be very similar, apart from subtle differences.

However, news providers cannot easily replace Facebook with Twitter and Google with Bing. This is because the viewers of the alternatives are much smaller. Therefore, news providers are much less able to negotiate because they are more interchangeable than the platform itself.

Why is it making digital platforms so irreplaceable?

Facebook and Google are as big as they are today thanks to the network effect. When many people use digital platforms, the platforms can attract more users and create economies of scale. You can collect more and better data and target your ads more effectively.

Such network-effective markets tend to be dominated by some very large companies in the long run.

Digital platforms monetize social media and search advantages by selling ads across the full range of products and indirectly selling data about users. The time and attention we spend on digital platforms is of great value, in contrast to what Google Australia might want to insist on.

Google has made that claim to the media negotiation code through several channels. What’s next?

Facebook has turned off news content on its social media platform in response to the Australian government’s proposal for a media negotiation code. Google has taken a more reconciled approach and has traded millions of dollars with several media companies.

In the long run, this method may be better. What if I didn’t consume the news or information on Facebook?

If a platform like Facebook leaves the Australian news and information market, something else will fill the void. People simply don’t stop reading the news. Rather, they will find alternative channels or other platforms will intervene to aggregate the news.

A collaborative solution to the news and information prisoner’s dilemma requires us as a society to consume news in a way that motivates journalists to create high-quality content. This can happen if we all individually choose to get the news content directly from the creator, or directly from a platform that provides more value to the creator.

Ideally, you might imagine a world with multiple platforms that aggregate news and provide convenient access to journalism. Since news and information are public goods, you can even imagine a non-profit platform that seeks to maximize information and digital well-being, rather than maximizing profits from eyeball and user engagement.

