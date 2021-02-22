Q & A: Benefits and technologies behind mechanical thrombectomy-Med-Tech Innovation





Michael Gilvarry, general manager of Cerenovus’ Neurotechnology Center in Goalway, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, talks to Med-Tech Innovation News about mechanical thrombectomy of ischemic stroke, the technology behind it, and its benefits. did.

Please tell me about mechanical thrombectomy to treat ischemic stroke.

Mechanical thrombectomy is more effective than standard medical treatment (ie, intravenous thrombolysis) in patients with ischemic stroke, not only in the first 6 hours after the onset of stroke, but also in a subset of patients 6 to 24 hours. It is a minimally invasive surgery that brings strong benefits.

In a stroke, time is the brain-every second is important. It can remove blood clots faster and more completely and restore blood flow to the brain, which is better for the patient. The greatest benefit for the patient is when mechanical thrombectomy recovers (or captures) the stroke and causes a complete thrombus in the first pass or trial. A successful first pass avoids repeated attempts at clot search, reducing the risk of complications and procedure time.

The European Stroke Tissue (ESO) recommends mechanical thrombectomy as a gold standard treatment option for ischemic stroke. However, it has not been significantly utilized as a first-line treatment for stroke. It is estimated that 13.7 million people worldwide suffer strokes each year, 85% of which are ischemic. Although stroke survival has improved, stroke remains a major cause of disability worldwide, with social and economic implications, and the burden of stroke can increase significantly over the next decade.

What techniques are used in such surgery?

In mechanical thrombectomy, a catheter is inserted into an artery in the groin, passed through the artery in the neck through the brain, and a fluoroscopic guided image is used to reach the thrombus that caused the stroke. A stent-like clot collector is inserted through the catheter, deployed, and then collected or pulled backwards to remove the clot.

Innovation and improvement of existing devices is one way to improve the treatment of stroke and large vessel occlusion. The key to the success of mechanical thrombectomy is to achieve first-pass success (substantial reperfusion of thrombolytic stroke (mTICI)) by removing the clot in a single trial. In the ARISE II study, more than 90% of patients achieved substantial reperfusion, and the Cerenovus Embotrap Revascularization Device accounted for more than 50% of successful first-pass revascularization.

Interventional devices are transforming primary stroke treatment and will continue to do so for the next 20 years, but more hospitals and clinics need to look at long-term savings beyond short-term costs and stroke You may benefit from implementing the procedure in your path. With COVID-19, it may be difficult to consider at this time.

In the UK, there are about 100,000 strokes annually and 1.2 million stroke survivors. Prior to COVID-19, the NHS launched a national stroke program to provide better treatment and care for stroke patients. The need for efficient resource deployment is even more pressing in the light of the changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare services. This certainly applies to stroke care, where mechanical thrombectomy and best health care are recommended by national guidelines.

One study revealed the economic impact of this practice. Please tell me more about the UK and Ireland.

Data from a UK study published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS) show that improved first-pass effect (FPE) -related clinical outcomes reduced use of medical resources and estimated costs during the first year after stroke. It shows that it led to.

Achieving FPE has led to a cost savings of 1,751 in the potential acute phase (ie, procedure / hospitalization related costs) per patient. The annual care cost savings per patient during the first year after a stroke is 2,132.

When considering mechanical thrombectomy, it is essential to consider the long-term effects of stroke. Therefore, you should consider the benefits of long-term costs rather than short-term spending. Other studies have shown that mechanical thrombectomy is more cost-effective in terms of incremental cost per quality-adjusted life year (QALY). This is related to the incremental cost per QALY of 7,061 (more than 20 years). This is significantly lower than many other standard medical therapies deployed in the NHS.

In addition to providing better clinical outcomes, mechanical thrombectomy reduces hospital time. In the ARISE II study, hospital stays ranged from 9.5 days to 6.1 compared to patients who did not achieve a first-pass effect due to successful first-pass reperfusion with mechanical thrombectomy using the EmboTrap II device. It was shortened to a day. Treating stroke with mechanical thrombectomy and achieving first pass has a real impact on limited resources, given the potential potential available by increasing the use of this procedure. May give.

What kind of innovation can you expect from Cerenovus in the future?

We continue to deepen our understanding of thrombus science through the Neuro Thromboembolic Initiative (NTI). This is a commitment to advance stroke treatment through interdisciplinary collaboration and investment in thrombosis and stroke research. Understanding thrombi and their behavior increases the opportunity to design devices that improve patient outcomes and advance the treatment of acute ischemic stroke as a whole.

It has also been found that nearly a quarter of mechanical thrombectomy fails in three trials, and that the composition of the clot changes with each trial, making recovery difficult. We promise to ensure that as many patients as possible will benefit from this effective treatment, and this year we have a Cerenovus Nimbus device specially designed to promote tough and resistant clot removal. Added to the Stroke Solutions suite.

Only by gaining a better understanding of the composition and behavior of blood clots can we develop innovative therapies that effectively treat ischemic stroke and give patients the best chance of positive outcomes.

Our vision is for neurointerventors to have the tools and understanding to achieve first pass in as many patients as possible, thereby potentially having a catastrophic impact on patients, their loved ones, and society as a whole. To avoid or mitigate.

