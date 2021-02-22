An easy way to organize your browsers using Google Chrome’s tab grouping feature – Data Source Hub





The Chrome browser has another stunt that can help confuse the 37 open tabs.

Whether you’re keeping about 864,896 browser tabs open at the same time, or overwhelmed by more than dozens of bakeries, Google has added useful features to your set of Google Chrome devices to make the entire tab open. Useful for monitoring.

A feature called tab groups, announced a year ago, allows you to collect open sites with a single checkmark and name them with custom names and shading. Whenever you do gathering, you have the option to move and reorder the internal tabs.

This feature has been around for quite some time through various browsers such as Vivaldi and Opera, and program extensions such as OneTab.

Tab gathering is especially useful for quickly processing different projects, tracking task progress, or glancing at several shopping and review sites.

Customize the tab group to your liking, using words and emoji in the collection names. The most amazing thing is that when you close and restart Chrome, the collection is saved. This allows you to dig into your program history and find only the site you are looking for.

You can now access the tab bunch in Chrome. This feature will be available for Chrome programs in work areas where the demand for Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux is skyrocketing.

Here’s how to create a group tab in Chrome:

Right click when you open the tab[タブを新しいグループに追加]Click. Select a name and color for the tab group. When you open a new tab, right-click on the tab and[追加]Click. Group and select the gatherings you want to add. The tabs in that group are underlined for the selected color. From that point on, move the tabs as you like within each group.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, and tab features have been tested for some time, Google said in a new blog post.

For more Chrome tips, see how to turn on Chrome’s Dark Mode and toolbar playback controls, and find out about Chrome’s “Privacy Sandbox.”

