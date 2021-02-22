Qualcomm could play an important role for future Jio-Google budget smartphones





Last year, Reliance Jio announced that Google would invest a 7.7% stake in the company for Rs 33,737. Along with that, it became clear that the two companies will work together to create a low-priced Android smartphone.

Qualcomm is now reported to play an important role in this upcoming entry-level smartphone. With affordable smartphones, Jio is turning feature phone users, especially JioPhone users, into first-time smartphone users.

Rajen Vagadia, president of Qualcomm India, told ET that it will continue its legacy of working with Jio to bring new devices and products beyond the market price range.

Qualcomm’s 400 series chipsets have the potential to be used in low-cost smartphones in both 4G and 5G. However, the company has not confirmed that it will reach the same transaction, stating that such transactions will be classified.

According to a previous report, Reliance Jio planned to launch a low-priced smartphone created in collaboration with Google by December 2020. However, the device release has been postponed and will be available in the first quarter of this year.

Future budget smartphones are expected to cost around Rs 4,000 (about $ 55) to attract the masses in the Indian market. According to another report, Jio plans to roll out about 200 million units within two years in hopes of acquiring new users to maintain its market lead.

It will be interesting to see how future Jio-Google budget smartphones will work in the market. Google is trying to focus on budgeting with services like Android Go and Android One, but so far it hasn’t been able to provide support after the first few months. The Indian smartphone market is already very competitive and it is not yet known if Jio’s smartphone could pose a threat to Xiaomi, Realme and others.

