Jinko Solar’s EAGLE TRG4 Wins Green Builder Media’s 2021 Green Innovation of the Year Award





Shangrao, China, February 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“Company” or “Jinko Solar”) (NYSE: JKS) announced today that it has won the 2021 Green Innovation Award from Green Builder Media, one of the world’s largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers.

Green Builder Media honors an elite group of manufacturers and products that have made a real breakthrough in reducing the impact of construction on the natural environment. Jinko Solar’s EAGLE TR G4 module, also widely known worldwide as the Tiger series, was honored for its tiling ribbon technology (“TR”) and design.[1]This contributes to the high efficiency performance of the panel and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The latest evolution of Jinko Solar’s Eagle PV series offers all the benefits and benefits of its predecessor, while simplifying roof-type mounting systems and adjusting panels for different sunlight directions. We will upgrade installation features such as orientation enhancements, “says Green Builder Media.

Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Jinko Solar, commented: “As the world’s largest manufacturer of solar modules and the first solar company to participate in RE100, we are serious about driving the green transformation of grid parity and global energy infrastructure. We received this award from Green Builder Media. We are very proud of that and thank you for acknowledging the efforts of our team. JinkoSolar maintains our corporate and social responsibilities for a more environmentally friendly future while transforming the environment in the energy sector. We continue to work on our mission. We will continue to strengthen JinkoSolar’s brand competitiveness, prioritize innovation, and maintain our competitiveness in the global market for highly efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly products. We will work together with our industry partners to contribute jointly. The goal is to reach carbon neutrality. “

About Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar sells solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diverse international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil and the United States. doing. United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. As of September 30, 2020, JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for monowafers, 11 GW for solar cells and 25 GW for solar modules.

JinkoSolar has nine production facilities worldwide in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya and Denmark. There are 20 overseas subsidiaries. , And China, UK, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka Global Sales Team, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

For more information, please visit www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are within the meaning of Section 27A (Amendment) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E (Amendment) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of the United States. Configure the description for. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “expect,” “future,” “intention,” “plan,” “believe,” and “estimate.” I can do it. In addition, management quotes from this press release and our business and business outlook include forward-looking statements. Such statements include certain risks and uncertainties in which actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Information on these and other risks can be found in Jinko Solar’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 20-F Annual Report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, etc.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Stella WangJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Phone: +86 21-5180-8777 Extension 7806 Email: [email protected]

Source Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

