The new 5-cylinder CupraFormentor VZ5 celebrates the brand’s 3rd anniversary





To commemorate the 3rd anniversary, Cupra has developed the Formentor VZ5, a limited-edition sporty SUV equipped with a 5-cylinder turbo engine. The VZ5 is the latest variation of the coupe SUV, joining the 1.5 and 2.0 TSI turbo petrol engines and the plug-in eHybrid powertrain.

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 is powered by a 2.5 liter 5-cylinder turbocharged engine and produces 385bhp and 480Nm of torque. The 2.5 TSI unit is linked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox that powers all four Cupras wheels as part of the car’s 4Drive system.

With Launch Control, the Formentor VZ5 can sprint from 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 155mph.

Known for its unique sound, the VZ5’s engine breathes from the quad exhaust. Cupra says there is no artificial enhancement of the engine notes in the cabin.

The height of the VZ5s has been reduced by 10mm compared to the 306bhp 2.0 TSI variant, lowering the center of gravity of the formentor and sharpening the handling.

An electronically adjustable suspension damper with adaptive chassis control is standard equipment, offering 15 different settings. You can manually select one of these settings regardless of the operating mode. Comfort, sports, personal, off-road and cupra are the sportiest choices for these. The steering wheel has a cupra button to automatically switch to this setting.

The car’s styling has been enhanced to reflect the VZ5’s status as a halo model. In addition to the new bonnet with more engraving, there is a large air intake and a carbon fiber splitter with channels in these, adding downforce. The new bumper and grille placement is also below.

A 20-inch copper-processed aluminum wheel is housed in the flare wheel arch, and behind it is a 6-piston Akebono brake caliper with an 18-inch disc (this Japanese manufacturer manufactures brakes for the McLaren P1 hypercar). there is. There is a carbon fiber diffuser on the back and the car also has a black chrome cupra badge.

The VZ5 is available in four colors, including a unique taiga gray shade reserved for this limited edition model.

Inside is a pair of CUP Bucket sporty seats available in petrol blue or black leather with brown nappa leather accents. Buyers can also choose to graduate from graphics with what Cupra calls a copper spot design that matches the taiga gray paint.

The level of technology offered is well known and the VZ5 features a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment, but in addition to adaptive cruise control, Cupras Travel Assist, Side and Exit Assist, and Emergency Assist systems are all standard equipment, providing the level of safety technology expected of premium family SUVs. There is.

Wayne Griffith, President of Cupra, said in an announcement of the new Formentor VZ5: Sophisticated exterior design to mark the vehicle as the greatest expression of combustion performance for car enthusiasts.

Only 7,000 examples of the Formentor VZ5 have been created, all with only the left handle. It has not yet been decided whether the UK will get a production quota, but Auto Express has been strongly communicated with Cuplus’ desire to bring many models to the UK, so take a look at this space.

If that happens, expect the more exclusive VZ5 to demand a premium over the 42,200 2.0 TSI 310 VZ3 model, which goes beyond the existing range. Therefore, with a launch price of over 45,000 when launched in the final quarter of 2021.

