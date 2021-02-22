Cupra For Mentor VZ5: 5 Pot Range Topper Brings 385bhp





The long-rumored 5-cylinder version of Cupra’s new Formentor SUV is official, with a 2.5-liter turbo motor borrowed from the Audi RS Q3 producing 385bhp and 354lbft.

Revealed as part of the third anniversary of the former seat performance division as a stand-alone brand, the Formentor VZ5 is “strictly” limited to the production of 7,000 left-hand steering units. That is, it is not available in the UK. The last quarter of this year.

With the 5-cylinder engine sending spares to both axles via the 7-speed DSG gearbox, the VZ5 has a 0-62mph capability in 4.2 seconds, the highest at 155mph. The limited variation also comes standard with adaptive chassis control, 10mm lower than the top 306bhp car in the UK lineup, and promises enhanced dynamics with a 6-piston Akebono performance brake caliper.

Custom-made bonnets, carbon fiber trim, flared arches, and dedicated 20-inch copper alloy wheels stand out from the less powerful models and also have their own Taiga Gray exterior paint options. The quad exit exhaust (two pipes stacked vertically on each side) is unique to the VZ5 and is said to provide its own authentic sound without any electronic enhancements.

With the debut of the new leather bucket seats on the VZ5, the cabin is even more differentiated from the standard car with its exclusive copper-finished sports steering wheel and trim, which is Cupra’s trademark.

Dr. Werner Tietz, R & D boss of Cupra and Seat, said: “Formentor provides a blank canvas for developing a variety of vehicles that maximize driving enjoyment and performance and enhance the brand’s attitude.

“Among them, the VZ5 is the most powerful and sophisticated variant ever created, and I’m confident that its exclusive performance elements will make it a dream for car enthusiasts.”

