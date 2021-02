Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter use Australian false alarm codes

Leading tech companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok, and Twitter have agreed to adopt the Australian Code of Disinformation and Misinformation aimed at combating disinformation and disinformation disinformation on online platforms. I am.

ZDNet reports that the code produced by Digital Industry Group Inc (DiGi), a non-profit industry group, will be reviewed within 12 months.

This code applies to certain products and services delivered to Australian end users, such as user-created sponsored content and shared content.

Private messaging services, email services, and enterprise services are excluded from the code.

The code called on major digital platforms to develop a voluntary code of conduct that outlines what the platform does to address disinformation and reliability signaling concerns in news content. It was developed in response to.

This code provides seven guidelines aimed at protecting freedom of expression.

According to the code, “Signers should not be forced by the government or other parties to remove content solely on the basis of false allegations, unless the content is illegal.”

The digital platform that signed this code recognizes its role as an important actor within the Australian information ecosystem and is responsible for addressing disinformation and misinformation disinformation among users of services and products. We have already implemented various measures.

“The actions taken by the Digital Platform to address the disinformation and false alarms must not violate our commitment to respect the privacy of Australian users. These include our Terms of Service, published policies, and Includes voluntary code of conduct and applicable law. “The code has been read.

This includes respecting user expectations for privacy when using digital platforms and in private digital communications. In addition, you must protect your privacy in order to access your data for research purposes.

Meanwhile, Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s ABC News app jumped to the top of Apple’s App Store charts in Australia in the days immediately following Facebook’s ban on Australian news sources on its platform.

ABC used Facebook’s news ban to place ads that send users to the app.

Facebook’s ban was in response to Australian regulatory measures that forced technology platforms to pay Australian media companies for content shared by users (and that platform earns advertising revenue).

