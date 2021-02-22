This latest preview update adds a very useful clipboard feature to Windows 10.





Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 preview has a “Paste as Plain Text” option that automatically removes formatting from the clipboard, Arm64 improvements, and Bluetooth pairing improvements.

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21318 for Windows Insider on the development channel. This build is from the RS_PRERELEASE branch.

The “RS” build will be designated as the “Cobalt” branch, as opposed to the new FE branch that Microsoft is testing with Insider. However, Microsoft emphasizes that Dev Channel releases are not associated with specific feature updates, so features under test may be found in the upcoming 21H1 minor or major 21H2 updates. I will.

This RS build includes clipboard feature tweaks that allow the user to paste as plain text from the clipboard history. To test it, Windows 10 users must press “WIN + V” to open the clipboard history and click the ellipsis () button next to the text-based entry in the clipboard history. In Windows 10, next to Pin and Remove[プレーンテキストとして貼り付け]Options are now displayed.

This action from the clipboard history pastes the text content of the clipboard without font, color, size, and other formats.

Users can use Feedback Hub[入力と言語]>[クリップボード（コピーと貼り付け）]Can provide feedback on the functionality of the feature. This feature will initially be rolled out to some users, but Microsoft guarantees it will be available to all users of DevChannel.

In this update, the notifications that appear when pairing a Bluetooth device have been changed to appear a little longer on the screen so that you can work with them before they disappear.

Microsoft also provided details of a new app called Journal for Windows 10 from its experimental development lab, Microsoft Garage. The lab has been creating experimental smartphone apps since the days of Windows Phone.

The Journal app was created for the stylus and Windows 10 ink features and is another attempt to emulate the simplicity of pen and paper.

Available in the Microsoft Store, this app is meant to help journal lovers evolve their ideas and quickly express them with the power of a digital pen.

“For many of us, the way to express this inspiration is to write. We reach for a piece of paper to start capturing ideas. Sketch ideas. Sketch past pages. Turn over and pull out what you remember creating, “says Microsoft’s garage team.

This app was developed by Microsoft’s Applied Sciences R & D group and is built on 20 years of Microsoft note-taking and sketching innovation. In 2002, ten years before the Apple iPad, Microsoft founder Bill Gates envisioned the Tablet PC.

“This new version is exploring a new paradigm centered around a personal ink-first experience,” says Microsoft.

“We have focused on this, allowing us to unlock new features that are not possible with physical paper or are found in most ink applications today.”

Microsoft said, “We wanted to drive new AI and new interaction technologies to make ink more enjoyable and accessible. The app should automatically recognize and classify user-written material. Trained in and ready for listings. The Journal app promises to provide:

Ink First Experience of Stylus Ink gesture to erase and select ink without switching easy scroll mode optimized for tablets and 2-in-1 devices Touch page scroll, or tap ink to scroll words, sentences Drag and drop content between selected pages Search and recall using the calendar PDF markup feature and image keywords or filters when Microsoft 365 integrated users have a subscription

