Advent Technologies Announces Acquisition of UltraCell, a Leader in Lightweight Fuel Cell Technology





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: ADN) (Advent), an innovation leader in fuel cell and hydrogen technology, announced today that it has acquired UltraCell LLC (UltraCell). Bren-Tronics, Inc. (Bren-Tronics) Fuel Cell Division. The acquisition ended on February 18, 2021.

UltraCell is a leader in lightweight fuel cells for the portable electricity market with mature products and state-of-the-art technology. The portable battery charger manufactured by UltraCell is the only NATO-approved fuel cell product made in the United States (and one of only two NATO-wide fuel cell products), and the unit is already on the scene by military and security agencies. It has been deployed. Three additional NATO allies are currently testing the UltraCell system. UltraCells fuel cell products have been recognized and announced at several global NATO events.

UltraCells technology can use hydrogen or liquid fuel to deliver reliable power with a fraction of the weight of a battery. UltraCell systems are 3 to 25 times lighter than comparable battery solutions (depending on application and use case). In addition, the system is deployed with excellent performance in harsh and difficult conditions and climates. UltraCells fuel cells rely on Advents’ high temperature MEA to fulfill their promises on any fuel, anywhere.

UltraCells fuel cell innovation complements the development of Advents next-generation lightweight systems for the mobility market (focused on the commercial drone, aviation, and heavy-duty automotive industries). In parallel with its Boston operations, Advent plans to maintain and expand its current UltraCell operations and capabilities in the Livermore, Calif. Region, and continue to fulfill its Made in the USA commitment.

Dr. Vasilis Gregorio, CEO and Founder of Advents, commented: We welcome longtime partners from UltraCell to the Advent family. The two teams share the same DNA, focus on innovation, and have worked together for years. Therefore, I expect this to be a very successful combination. Our strategy was very clear and we put the plan into action shortly after listing. We believe that the next-generation HT-PEM technology, co-developed with the US Department of Energy, is a unique combination of UltraCells expertise and lightweight stack innovation. Together, we can bring to the market industry-leading products that benefit a variety of end markets. The next step in our plan is to partner with strategic Tier 1 and OEM companies to pave the way for mass market adoption.

Bill Hunter, CFO and President of Advent, added: This is a high-value acquisition to expand its reach in the fuel cell market. One of the first principles of technology trading is to have the right people. The two teams in this transaction are familiar with and respect each other. The operation of UltraCell is very active in product development and is expected to bring high quality revenue to Advent. Our decision to maintain and expand our Livermore, California facility is a testament to our Made in the USA program.

Ian Kaye, founder and general manager of UltraCell, said: We are excited to join an ambitious public company that has plans to revolutionize the fuel cell industry. Together with my new colleagues, I believe we can bring to the global market products that make fuel cells affordable and ideal for the mobility industry. Kaye will also play a leading role in Advents’ future planning as Senior Vice President of Product Development.

Conference call information

Advent Technologies will host an Investor Conference to discuss deals on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST. The webcast comes with a detailed investor presentation.

Date: Monday, February 22, 2021 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time Toll Free Number: (888) 753-4238 International Dial-in Number: (574) 941-1785 Conference ID: 6082445

The conference call will be broadcast live and can be played here.

Toll-free replay number: (800) 585-8367 Replay ID: 6082445

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.about

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Is an innovation-led company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology fields. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to the electrification (fuel cell) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which are commercialized through partnerships with Tier 1, OEMs, and system integrators. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. For more information on, please visit the company’s website https://www.advent.energy/.

About UltraCell LLC

Bren-Tronics Inc. UltraCell LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of, is a fuel cell leader with experience in research, product development, manufacturing, and customer applications. The company has developed new technologies and intellectual property in the areas of methanol, propane and JP8 based fuel cells and continues to innovate in this rapidly emerging area. The UltraCell was the first commercialization of an improved methanol fuel cell technology to provide clean, renewable energy that powers portable electronics. The UltraCells fuel cell system was the first system to undergo extensive military standard certification and field testing in the 25-50 watt range. www.ultracell-llc.com

Bren-Tronics, Inc.about

Bren-Tronics (Commack, NY) is a small business that has been designing and manufacturing portable power solutions for fighters since 1973. Bren-Tronics is a world leader in the design and manufacture of military rechargeable batteries, chargers, and power systems. ..

Description of future prospects

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by using forecasts, expectations, plans, possibilities, possibilities, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, goals, projects, and other words with similar meanings. These forward-looking statements address a variety of issues, including the acquisition of UltraCell’s Advents and the impact of such acquisitions on Advent, including statements about the potential benefits, strategic plans and business expectations associated with the acquisition. To do. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The risks and uncertainties that apply include, among other things, the successful implementation of the plans described in this press release. Risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Final Power of Attorney / Prospectus contained in the Form S-4 Registration Notification filed with the SEC on January 20, 2021 and submitted to the SEC. Other information. We warn investors not to rely heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, we recommend that you read the SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our business is exposed to significant risks and uncertainties, including those listed above. Investors, potential investors and others should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties.

