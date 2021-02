CD Projekt Red uses DMCA notifications to prevent the spread of stolen Gwent source code.Business news

CD Projekt Red issues DMCA removal notices to Twitter users who share links to the company’s stolen data.

The creators of Cyberpunk 2077 were victims of a ransomware attack earlier this month, and hackers managed to copy the source code for all recent titles in the CD project, including the unreleased version of The Witcher 3.

The stolen data was later sold at a dark web auction for a private amount.

To prevent further spread of the stolen data, CD Projekt Red sends a deletion notice to users sharing a link to Gwent’s stolen source code, according to a side report.

“Description of Infringement: Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Illegal Source Code. It is not intended to be posted without permission and made publicly available,” reads the DMCA Notice.

Upon receiving the DMCA notification, Twitter deleted both tweets, including links to the stolen data. One user who received the notification said the tweet contained a link to a torrent of Gwent’s source code that was stolen.

Data was stolen in a cyberattack earlier this month. CDPR has uncovered the nature of the attack via Twitter by taking the unusual step of sharing a hacker’s ransom note.

Important update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR

-CD PROJECT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

The memo gave CDPR a 48-hour response, stating that the company did not intend to negotiate.

Yesterday we discovered that we were the victims of targeted cyberattacks. As a result, part of the internal system was compromised, “read the CDPR statement.

“An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to the internal network, collected specific data belonging to the CD Projekt Capital Group, left a ransom note, and made the content publicly available. Some devices in the network were encrypted. It’s been done, but the back is still there. The IT infrastructure is already protected and data recovery has begun.

“We do not succumb to requests or negotiate with actors. We recognize that this can ultimately lead to the release of compromised data. We are especially aware of the breach. We are taking the necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such releases by approaching parties who may be addicted to.

“We are still investigating the case, but at this point we can confirm that the compromised system does not contain the personal data of players or users of the service.

“We have already contacted relevant authorities such as law enforcement agencies, the president of the Personal Data Protection Agency, and IT forensics experts. We will work closely with them to fully investigate the case.







